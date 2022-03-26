OMG.
https://twitter.com/foofighters/status/1507552958988255234?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Very sad news :( RIP
Such a massive loss, RIP
I will understand if it gets announced in the coming months they pull their tour
:-(
Man super gutted, was looking forward to see him this December
I am not a FF fan but do quite like Dave Grohl. Having said that, I can totally understand the loss and grief his family, bandmates, and fans must be feeling etc.
RIP
My eldest is absolutely gutted about it. She loves the Foo Fighters and has been playing their stuff on guitar and bass for last few months...... she was even doing some recording of herself playing The Pretender when the news hit :(
We have tickets for the show as well, but fully understand if they cancel/postpone.
1024kb: Foo Fighters were blessed with 2 of the very best drummers in rock music. Hawkins could sing a bit too - here's a great video of the band performing at the Kennedy Centre Nominee Honors for Led Zeppelin, Dave Grohl back on drums, Taylor Hawkins singing the Led Zep classic Rock & Roll for a stellar audience.
Taylor took the lead vocals on this Dee Gees classic - love it.
FF have cancelled all upcoming concerts as expected. Unfortunate but understandable by most fans I think.
They seem a very close group, it will take some time for them to process this loss I expect.
Hopefully, they can recover and come down here at some stage in the future.
Having just listened to Dave Grohl's audiobook (self-narrated) I'd imagine this is the end of Foo Fighters.
Dave describes Taylor Hawkins as his best friend and at times like a twin.
They were unbelievably close and this will be heart-breaking for him (and the rest of the band, who are also apparently more like a family than a band).
As a huge fan, it's a devastating loss, but I completely understand the cancellations and the need to maintain privacy.
I think it will be interesting to see what a post-mortem turns up, but as many have said - he may have had 10 drugs in his system, but as an American, who was 50 years old and rocking hard for most of his life behind a drumkit, that actually would be normal prescriptions for most. Painkillers, anti-inflammatories, sleeping pills (seem to be a favourite of US doctors) and a bunch of things to counter the side-effects of those drugs too.
RIP Taylor Hawkins. I didn't really like you very much when you were younger, but as we've both gotten older, you kind of grew on me. You'll be missed.
