Foo Fighters drummer RIP

xpd

xpd

#295402 26-Mar-2022 16:22
OMG.

 

 

 

Image

 

https://twitter.com/foofighters/status/1507552958988255234?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

 

 




Create new topic
Linux
  #2892411 26-Mar-2022 16:28
Very sad news :( RIP

DjShadow
  #2892463 26-Mar-2022 16:50
Such a massive loss, RIP

 

I will understand if it gets announced in the coming months they pull their tour

Dratsab
  #2892464 26-Mar-2022 16:51
:-(

 

 



Stu

Stu
  #2892474 26-Mar-2022 17:53
Damn. Wow. :'(




nitro
  #2892489 26-Mar-2022 18:55
this is sad news... 

1024kb
  #2892491 26-Mar-2022 19:23
Foo Fighters were blessed with 2 of the very best drummers in rock music. Hawkins could sing a bit too - here's a great video of the band performing at the Kennedy Centre Nominee Honors for Led Zeppelin, Dave Grohl back on drums, Taylor Hawkins singing the Led Zep classic Rock & Roll for a stellar audience.




irpegg
  #2892492 26-Mar-2022 19:23
Man super gutted, was looking forward to see him this December



SpongeyChriss
  #2893038 28-Mar-2022 11:53
Hoping the tour still goes through in December but will completely understand if it does not.

networkn
  #2893088 28-Mar-2022 12:00
I am not a FF fan but do quite like Dave Grohl. Having said that, I can totally understand the loss and grief his family, bandmates, and fans must be feeling etc.

RIP

 

RIP

xpd

xpd

  #2893106 28-Mar-2022 12:53
My eldest is absolutely gutted about it. She loves the Foo Fighters and has been playing their stuff on guitar and bass for last few months...... she was even doing some recording of herself playing The Pretender when the news hit :(

We have tickets for the show as well, but fully understand if they cancel/postpone.

 

We have tickets for the show as well, but fully understand if they cancel/postpone.

 

 




logo
  #2893133 28-Mar-2022 13:42
1024kb: Foo Fighters were blessed with 2 of the very best drummers in rock music. Hawkins could sing a bit too - here's a great video of the band performing at the Kennedy Centre Nominee Honors for Led Zeppelin, Dave Grohl back on drums, Taylor Hawkins singing the Led Zep classic Rock & Roll for a stellar audience.

Taylor took the lead vocals on this Dee Gees classic - love it. 

https://youtu.be/7o5n5SpWEwQ

 

Taylor took the lead vocals on this Dee Gees classic - love it. 

 

 

 

https://youtu.be/7o5n5SpWEwQ

 

 

 

 

xpd

xpd

  #2893294 28-Mar-2022 22:36
networkn
  #2894116 30-Mar-2022 10:40
FF have cancelled all upcoming concerts as expected. Unfortunate but understandable by most fans I think. 

 

They seem a very close group, it will take some time for them to process this loss I expect. 

 

Hopefully, they can recover and come down here at some stage in the future. 

Handsomedan
  #2894174 30-Mar-2022 12:09
Having just listened to Dave Grohl's audiobook (self-narrated) I'd imagine this is the end of Foo Fighters. 

 

Dave describes Taylor Hawkins as his best friend and at times like a twin. 

 

They were unbelievably close and this will be heart-breaking for him (and the rest of the band, who are also apparently more like a family than a band). 

 

 

 

As a huge fan, it's a devastating loss, but I completely understand the cancellations and the need to maintain privacy. 

 

I think it will be interesting to see what a post-mortem turns up, but as many have said - he may have had 10 drugs in his system, but as an American, who was 50 years old and rocking hard for most of his life behind a drumkit, that actually would be normal prescriptions for most. Painkillers, anti-inflammatories, sleeping pills (seem to be a favourite of US doctors) and a bunch of things to counter the side-effects of those drugs too. 

 

RIP Taylor Hawkins. I didn't really like you very much when you were younger, but as we've both gotten older, you kind of grew on me. You'll be missed. 

 

 

 

 




