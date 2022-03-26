Having just listened to Dave Grohl's audiobook (self-narrated) I'd imagine this is the end of Foo Fighters.

Dave describes Taylor Hawkins as his best friend and at times like a twin.

They were unbelievably close and this will be heart-breaking for him (and the rest of the band, who are also apparently more like a family than a band).

As a huge fan, it's a devastating loss, but I completely understand the cancellations and the need to maintain privacy.

I think it will be interesting to see what a post-mortem turns up, but as many have said - he may have had 10 drugs in his system, but as an American, who was 50 years old and rocking hard for most of his life behind a drumkit, that actually would be normal prescriptions for most. Painkillers, anti-inflammatories, sleeping pills (seem to be a favourite of US doctors) and a bunch of things to counter the side-effects of those drugs too.

RIP Taylor Hawkins. I didn't really like you very much when you were younger, but as we've both gotten older, you kind of grew on me. You'll be missed.