So he apologised to everyone except CR, which is an interesting take on the apology thing, and then got a standing ovation on top.

As one article made pretty plain, all everyone is talking about is Will Smith and Chris Rock and no-one is talking about many of the achievements of many people who were supposed to be there, being recognised.

I wonder if in a fit of 'remorse' and upon 'deep reflection and counsel' Will Smith will hand back his best actor gong in the coming few days.

I don't condone violence, and for as long as there have been award ceremonies people have been making off-colour remarks at the expense of others. If he had got up there and yelled at him, one thing, slapping him, another, though I guess it's 'better' than smacking him with a closed fist.