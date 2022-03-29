Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhen pronouncing letters over the phone do you use the NATO phonetic alphabet or make it up?
lchiu7

5751 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#295432 29-Mar-2022 10:22
Send private message

In these days of being online all the time and communicating over audio meetings etc. we often encounter clarifying what letter we mean we speaking out a reference number, code etc.

 

I just wonder if people bother to use the NATO phonetic alphabet

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NATO_phonetic_alphabet

 

or just use whatever word come to mind.

 

I do see there is a thread in this forum todays Whiskey Tango Foxtrot moment. And of course Oscar Mike George

 

Back in the day when I  used to have to recite hex addresses over the phone (!) I used to use

 

able, baker, charlie delta easy fox for the hex digits

 

Now that would be

 

alfa, bravo, charlie, delta, echo foxtrot

 

But when talking to a customer support rep I will often say apple, boy, charlie, dog  so not to sound too nerdy :-(




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
851 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893393 29-Mar-2022 10:28
Send private message

If I'm dealing with scammers, I use this:

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/Kitboga/comments/s9fdd8/helpful_guide_for_spelling_things_out_for_scammers/

 

🤣




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6495 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893397 29-Mar-2022 10:32
Send private message

Always NATO phonetic, although I like the one posted above for use with scammers so may keep a copy of that on hand, just in case. 




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Handsomedan
4681 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2893403 29-Mar-2022 10:43
Send private message

I make it up as I go along. 

 

Pop would be said "Pop", then P for Peter, O for Orange, P for Peter. 

 

Whilst on another day it might be P for Poppa, O for Orsum, P for Paul. 

 

 

 

I'm not good at these kinds of things.




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



alasta
5671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2893415 29-Mar-2022 10:51
Send private message

I prefer the phonetic alphabet, although I tend to find that sound quality on the phone is good enough not to need it. 

Behodar
8291 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893417 29-Mar-2022 10:52
Send private message

I haven't memorised the whole thing. I used to quote the bit of my numberplate in it when booking a WOF (it had an S in it, which of course is difficult to distinguish from F over the phone), but that was about it!

davidcole
5518 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2893418 29-Mar-2022 10:52
Send private message

Generally NATO, learnt it years ago when data was into CB radios.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Nate001
525 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893421 29-Mar-2022 11:00
Send private message

Had to learn NATO years ago for a marine VHF operator licence. I use it whenever I'm on the phone and want to be sure the other person gets it correct. Eg flight booking references for one.

 

A few times now I've heard a sigh of relief from the other end when they realise you use it and they start using it fluently back at you. 



MikeAqua
6816 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893424 29-Mar-2022 11:05
Send private message

Always the NATO.  Plenty of people don't know what it means - especially people for whom English is language.  If one's first language doesn't use Latin letters, I imagine, phonetics could be quite challenging




Mike

lchiu7

5751 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2893433 29-Mar-2022 11:17
Send private message

MikeAqua:

 

Always the NATO.  Plenty of people don't know what it means - especially people for whom English is language.  If one's first language doesn't use Latin letters, I imagine, phonetics could be quite challenging

 

 

 

 

From reading the Wikipedia article, it seems the NATO alphabet was altered to make the sounds clearer for those who are not native English speakers. For example most airlines around the world talk to ATC in English and use the NATO phonetic alphabetic.

 

I sometimes forget and say O for October than Oscar which seems like a less common word one would usually speak. Again P for Pappa rather than Peter.

 

 




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

Tinkerisk
1836 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893434 29-Mar-2022 11:24
Send private message

I use the ICAO alphabet for spelling by default. ;-)




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 95TB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

lchiu7

5751 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2893435 29-Mar-2022 11:25
Send private message

Behodar:

 

I haven't memorised the whole thing. I used to quote the bit of my numberplate in it when booking a WOF (it had an S in it, which of course is difficult to distinguish from F over the phone), but that was about it!

 

 

 

 

But it seems more natural to say S for Sam than S for Sierra doesn't it?




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

robertsona
140 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2893436 29-Mar-2022 11:25
Send private message

Gurezaemon:

 

If I'm dealing with scammers, I use this:

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/Kitboga/comments/s9fdd8/helpful_guide_for_spelling_things_out_for_scammers/

 

🤣

 

 

Wonderful, thanks for that!

RunningMan
7034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893446 29-Mar-2022 11:39
Send private message

lchiu7:

 

Behodar:

 

I haven't memorised the whole thing. I used to quote the bit of my numberplate in it when booking a WOF (it had an S in it, which of course is difficult to distinguish from F over the phone), but that was about it!

 

 

 

 

But it seems more natural to say S for Sam than S for Sierra doesn't it?

 

 

Not if you're talking about cars. There's a Ford Sierra, but no Toyota Sam.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11926 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893447 29-Mar-2022 11:40
Send private message

Always NATO phonetic as well. I work for Coastguard, just makes sense :D

 

Its funny hearing people trying to make up their own, and come up with a word that sounds the same as something else anyway ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

robjg63
3473 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893451 29-Mar-2022 11:47
Send private message

I 'try' to use the NATO alphabet - but haven't memorised it well.

 

In those times my mind goes blank I have to make them up 😒




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 