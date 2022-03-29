Honestly I have been kinda wondering about this for some time.
After reading a bit here on Geekzone re discussion on electric lawnmower brands.
( Though the conclusion was more that providing lawn was not to big etc. )
When will they get to the point where they are powerful and rugged enough to be used day in day out by mowing contractors.
Then this popped up.
Why a lawn mowing company is ditching petrol power for battery power
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/300547642/why-a-lawn-mowing-company-is-ditching-petrol-power-for-battery-power
Though I am a bit dubious on the size of solar panel being enough to keep things charged,
So maybe you have a bunch of pre-charged packs to last the day ?
If an electric van has an appropriate high current supply, that may be useful for charging,
depending on the distance of average lawn mowing round. IF you go electric top to tail.
It could catch on in city more for the quieter operation too.