The early adopters in regards to the shift to electric commercial outdoor power equipment (OPE), will be the somewhat less demanding commercial applications. Think maintaining inner city urban lots. The likes of mowing sports fields, is likely to be combustion powered for some time yet.

Notice that many of these operates are using the likes of the e-go brand of OPE. Well regarded stuff, but largely consumer targeted.

That said, solid commercial focused offerings coming to the market. As an example the Stihl AR 3000L backpack style battery (1520Wh, RRP $2445 for the battery alone).

And the Mower range here. Sweet spec's suiting a commercial operator and a price tag to match (i.e $23k for the NZR-48 / 52 Nemesis). No price iss listed for their flagship, but it comes with either a 22kWh or 35kWh battery, and advertises 4.5 hr and 8 hr run times respectively annd comparable power to a 37hp diesel. 767 to 840kg.



http://meangreenmowers.co.nz/

As a general note the OPE market has become a heap more crowed over the decade of so. Historically it was largely the domain of specialist brands like Stihl, Husqvarna etc.

But with the advent of high powered battery power tools, pritty much every power tool brand has seen the opportunity to jump into that market too. Dewalt, Makita, Ryobi, Stanly fatmax etc. Many of those brands have higher voltage (than the 18V typical on power tools) battery systems or run dual 18V batteries, to get sufficient power for intensive tasks.

And of course new brands like e-go have sprung up to capitalistic on the transition.

So there is a mountain of products and completion in this space.

And it's only going to get better in terms of electric offerings. California is banning the sale small off road engines (spark ignition under 25hp) from 1 Jan 2024. This is due to the fairly nasty emissions profile of small engines. So every new chainsaw, leafblower, small lawnmower etc sold their will need to be electric.

spearsniper: I suspect mowing contractors are a way off going all electric.

To mow my lawn which takes 2 hours with a 23hp mower, you'd need approximately a 30kWh battery. In context, this is the same size as used in a Nissan Leaf. It weights about 750kg, which in itself is an issue - more power required to move all that weight, and ruts in the lawn.



A contractor would go broke if they only mowed 2 hours a day, so the capacity required in a battery would need to be triple that.



The little handyman outfits that can use push mowers might be a different story tho.





Your numbers seem wide of the mark. Don't have the 30kWh leaf pack weight on hand, but the 24kWh pack weighs 225kg, and the 40kWh weighs 303kg.



https://www.marklines.com/en/report_all/rep1786_201811

Also not that just because your lawnmower has a 23hp engine (17kW), doesn't mean that that it is close to using all this power, all the time. Perhaps the engine is at max output and bogging down, if you are mowing a thick tuft of grass on a steep incline, but most of the time it will just be making a fraction of the rated power. As a proxy you could look at fuel use. 1 liter of petrol is 8.9kWh, if the engine was 25% efficient, and running flat out the entire time, you would expect to burn about 15L in 2 hours. Suspect actual use is heaps lower.