Welcome to our Yubikey Security Key giveaway. We have five Yubikey Security Key C NFC to send out to five winners.

To be in to win just reply to this thread telling us if you use 2FA in any form already - or even if you have no idea what 2FA is, how would that help you change how you secure your online accounts.

The Security Key C NFC by Yubico combines hardware-based authentication, public key cryptography, U2F and FIDO2, along with USB and NFC capabilities to help eliminate account takeovers across desktops, laptops and mobile.

- Works out of the box with Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook and hundreds of other services

- Supports FIDO2 and U2F

- Enhanced injection molding process leads to strongest and most durable security key to market

- USB-C, NFC

- IP68 rated, crush resistant, no batteries required, no moving parts

The competition is open from now until Friday 15 April 2022. Five winners will be selected by random draw.

General rules: this competition is open to anyone who has had a Geekzone account before the time this competition goes live and the winners will be contacted by PM. This giveaway is only open to New Zealand residents in New Zealand. Prizes will be posted to New Zealand addresses only. After confirmation, we will post the winners' usernames on this topic.

