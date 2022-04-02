Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73982 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#295500 2-Apr-2022 12:43
Welcome to our Yubikey Security Key giveaway. We have five Yubikey Security Key C NFC to send out to five winners.

 

To be in to win just reply to this thread telling us if you use 2FA in any form already - or even if you have no idea what 2FA is, how would that help you change how you secure your online accounts.

 

The Security Key C NFC by Yubico combines hardware-based authentication, public key cryptography, U2F and FIDO2, along with USB and NFC capabilities to help eliminate account takeovers across desktops, laptops and mobile.

 

- Works out of the box with Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook and hundreds of other services 
- Supports FIDO2 and U2F
- Enhanced injection molding process leads to strongest and most durable security key to market
- USB-C, NFC
- IP68 rated, crush resistant, no batteries required, no moving parts

 

 

 

 

The competition is open from now until Friday 15 April 2022. Five winners will be selected by random draw. 

 

General rules: this competition is open to anyone who has had a Geekzone account before the time this competition goes live and the winners will be contacted by PM. This giveaway is only open to New Zealand residents in New Zealand. Prizes will be posted to New Zealand addresses only. After confirmation, we will post the winners' usernames on this topic.

 

Email notification: this topic may get quite busy, so if you don't want to receive email notifications when new replies are posted, remember to uncheck the "E-mail me when someone replies to this post" option. An unsubscribe option is always sent with every email.

 

 

 

 




allan
1555 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2895680 2-Apr-2022 12:47
Currently use Google Authenticator on some accounts, but sadly I'm not very consistent about how and where I've applied it. I suspect this would help me be a bit more disciplined about the whole thing,

kyhwana2
2537 posts

Uber Geek


  #2895681 2-Apr-2022 12:47
Ohh nice, I use a mix of TOTP and an older U2F/FIDO2 only (no smartcard/GPG stuff) USB-A yubikey.

 

A USB-C one would be handy! Plus the NFC apparently works on phones with NFC too, so i'd end up using it with phones/tables with USB-C and/or NFC.

 

 

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
852 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2895682 2-Apr-2022 13:03
I use 2FA for most things, but have resisted the idea of a security key up until now, as I work 99.9% of the time from home. 

 

I'd like to be at a shared workspace once in a while just to get out of the house and to network, so something like this would be very welcome.




toejam316
1126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2895685 2-Apr-2022 13:15
I've got a ton of 2FA stuff, I primarily use Authy for now, but a Yubikey would be so much more useful, especially because I'm forever pulling my phone out to auth for work stuff. It seems like such an improvement to the workflow.




aschteev
77 posts

Master Geek


  #2895687 2-Apr-2022 13:17
I use Microsoft Authenticator for my 2FA needs, works really well. The integration between apps (Outlook) on iOS is great!

hhan
111 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2895689 2-Apr-2022 13:18
I am using Authy for 2FA right now. A Yubikey would be helpful in keeping it simple.

fizzychicken
306 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2895691 2-Apr-2022 13:25
due to work requirements and picky systems I have a bunch of authenticators, and some game platforms authenticators, and mostly general laziness in not making everything use authy where possible, tehse are

 

Authy, Google, MS, Blizzard, Keybase....and others

 

I also use RSA tokens or RSA apps and Okta verifiers and the like tied to face id

 

But most of my personal stuff, is by a yubikey that is so worn after many many years that im surprised it still works, I should upgrade or replace

 

didnt realise the photo was huge.....link is here

 

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/62aa0d6ace1ea0f2017c9d90954db8db.jpg

 

I am also lazy and for some stuff that I haven't been super urgent about, I haven't enabled 2FA, these are mostly sites that require signup that I dont engage with often and keep the password behind 2fa in a manager anwway....also laziness on my part.

 

for the super paranoid stuff, PW manager + yubikey + other authentication, combined with the Tails image on the usb key on that keyring.

 

I do not use 2FA via sms for anything.




MCD

MCD
27 posts

Geek


  #2895693 2-Apr-2022 13:36
Currently Authy, and Google (using my Pixel 5 to authenticate).
This looks definitely more convenient!

tecnam2003
46 posts

Geek


#2895695 2-Apr-2022 13:38
Two-factor authentication (2FA)..............

 

 

 

Had to look it up as I haven't a clue although I may be unwittingly using it when the bank send a txt authorisation code for a large transfer or payment ?

 

 

 

never too old to learn😟

 

 

 

 

mailmarshall
274 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2895697 2-Apr-2022 13:40
I try to use 2FA as much as poss - usually Google or MS Authenticator. Its great to see use of it is increasing.

insane
3003 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2895699 2-Apr-2022 13:59
I use 2FA for everything that's really important to me, and where the services have made it easy to setup. I have an older model Yubi key for my most important accounts, but is harder to use now that everything is going USB C.

Admittedly I need to do more research to understand if hardware keys are still superior to FIDO software implementations. I just assume they still are.

Deanonzl
30 posts

Geek


  #2895702 2-Apr-2022 14:07
This looks very handy, would love the chance to try it.

 

Using Authy at present.

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2895708 2-Apr-2022 14:15
1 to rule them all would be nice, 1pass, last pass, google, microsoft and rsa, there will be more that i have missed, but the ability to load some 2FA codes into 1pass is a life saver!

jamesrt
1235 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2895709 2-Apr-2022 14:16
Mostly use Authy for home; plus the occasional SMS when a better option isn't supported - looking meaningfully at my bank...

Lias
4867 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2895715 2-Apr-2022 14:33
I use Authy for as manby 2FA things as I can, and email/sms for the stupid things that don't support TOTP.

 

Always wanted to play with one of these compared to Authy, but never wanted to do so enough to spend the money on one. 

 

A free one would be nice :-)

 

 




