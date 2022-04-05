Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sending a parcel to China?
openmedia

2776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#295544 5-Apr-2022 20:15
Send private message

What are the cheapest/best options.

 

Need to return some items we thought were coming from OZ. Turns out they came from China.

 

Approx 1.8Kg and currently NZ post are quoting just over $50




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Linux
9004 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2897318 5-Apr-2022 20:27
Send private message

$50 is very reasonable

timmmay
18504 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2897319 5-Apr-2022 20:27
Send private message

I found this company on Google, about $20 but I have no idea if they're legit.

openmedia

2776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2897613 6-Apr-2022 12:14
Send private message

timmmay:

 

I found this company on Google, about $20 but I have no idea if they're legit.

 

 

Hmm. Doesn't look like someone I'd use.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



lchiu7
5758 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2897635 6-Apr-2022 13:23
Send private message

Just for comparison's sake I recently this parcel to the US (about the same distance I guess?)

 

Weight: 2.4 kg

 

Dimensions: 24 cm × 24 cm × 24 cm

 

 

 

Cost waz $94 via NZPost - cheapest option.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

NPCtom
405 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2897751 6-Apr-2022 17:34
Send private message

$50 is great, although I would recommend you select NZ Post's "International Courier" option if the retailer requires tracking for the return.





tchart
2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2897820 6-Apr-2022 20:45
Send private message

Did you look at options on NZ post website. They have additional options that are not in store.

Absolutely get tracking. Nothing I’ve ever returned to china without tracking ever arrived.

openmedia

2776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2897923 7-Apr-2022 09:11
Send private message

NPCtom:

 

$50 is great, although I would recommend you select NZ Post's "International Courier" option if the retailer requires tracking for the return.

 

 

International Economy Tracked will track the parcel with no signature for $55

 

International Courier adds signature at $79 for the same parcel

 

 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

