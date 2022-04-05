What are the cheapest/best options.
Need to return some items we thought were coming from OZ. Turns out they came from China.
Approx 1.8Kg and currently NZ post are quoting just over $50
I found this company on Google, about $20 but I have no idea if they're legit.
Hmm. Doesn't look like someone I'd use.
Just for comparison's sake I recently this parcel to the US (about the same distance I guess?)
Weight: 2.4 kg
Dimensions: 24 cm × 24 cm × 24 cm
Cost waz $94 via NZPost - cheapest option.
$50 is great, although I would recommend you select NZ Post's "International Courier" option if the retailer requires tracking for the return.
International Economy Tracked will track the parcel with no signature for $55
International Courier adds signature at $79 for the same parcel
