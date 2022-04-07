An issue I've been researching lately is the increase in cyberbullying, depression, suicidal tendencies etc in teenagers, primarily linked to the increase in usage of internet connected devices, social media and "screen time", combined with the massive decrease in face-to-face socialising compared to previous decades.

My question for Geekzone parents is: what are you doing to create a safe environment for your teenagers when it comes to internet access and social media.

Do you have systems in place - web filtering, screen time limits, app limits etc to monitor and control what they're doing and when they can do it?

Or are you more hands off and trust your kids to do the right thing?

Have you noticed any negative changes in your kids since they started using social media? Or perhaps you've seen positive changes?