Just looking at the practicality of importing in a Dual Boiler coffee machine from a website based in Italy and can buy one that would save about $900 all up once paid for shipping and NZ gst/custom fees, etc, do you think it's worth the risk, possible shipping damage, any future warranty issues would probably be a no go unless going through the hassle and cost of sending it back?

A know a couple of guys here have purchased from overseas and seemed to had success.

I've bought a good quality grinder from Europe and it has been perfect, no issues, but I'm looking at a coffee machine that is about 3 times the price so it's a bit more money to be careful with.

Cheers