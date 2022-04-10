Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Buying a Dual Boiler coffee machine from Italy?
Note2luvr

52 posts

Master Geek


#295621 10-Apr-2022 19:22
Send private message

Just looking at the practicality of importing in a Dual Boiler coffee machine from a website based in Italy and can buy one that would save about $900 all up once paid for shipping and NZ gst/custom fees, etc, do you think it's worth the risk, possible shipping damage, any future warranty issues would probably be a no go unless going through the hassle and cost of sending it back? 

 

A know a couple of guys here have purchased from overseas and seemed to had success.

 

I've bought a good quality grinder from Europe and it has been perfect, no issues, but I'm looking at a coffee machine that is about 3 times the price so it's a bit more money to be careful with.

 

Cheers

davidcole
5527 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2899595 10-Apr-2022 19:42
Send private message

How much is it (not how much less). And how does it compare to machines you can get here?




MichaelNZ
1196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

  #2900092 11-Apr-2022 23:57
Send private message

Coffee machines are far from trouble free so either be prepared to write off your $900 when something goes wrong or it becomes an expensive exercise.

 

I had an expensive Italian machine and it was a PITA. Eventually replaced it with a $800 Delonghi from Harvey Norman. Figured I'd just buy another one if and when it goes bad.




Tinkerisk
1908 posts

Uber Geek


  #2900100 12-Apr-2022 05:20
Send private message

Expensive machines need annual maintenance so it is not only getting one cheaply.




MichaelNZ
1196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

  #2900119 12-Apr-2022 08:15
Send private message

Also - lots of machines are dual boiler. Including this unit which I have:

 

https://www.delonghi.com/en-nz/ec9355-m-la-specialista-prestigio-manual-espresso-maker/p/EC9355.M

 

These can be gotten cheaper then the above.

 

2 years warranty. So for at least 2 years its someone else's problem. Just remember to keep up the descaling and use distilled water.




Tinkerisk
1908 posts

Uber Geek


  #2900383 12-Apr-2022 14:02
Send private message

Can‘t see since the link is down for service. But I‘m not talking about the usual consumer crap. Have it for 8 years now.




Note2luvr

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2900386 12-Apr-2022 14:09
Send private message

Yeah I’m referring to the various prosumer models, ECM, Profitec, Lelit, etc, which in good old NZ go for about 3k to 7k. Most are above 4k.
I don’t really want to spend that much on a good quality dual boiler but I plan to not upgrade again and want it to last.
Wanting to upgrade from my current Sunbeam thermoblock espresso machine.
Not keen on HX Exchange versions and they are just as expensive anyway.

davidcole
5527 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2900399 12-Apr-2022 14:44
Send private message

Note2luvr: Yeah I’m referring to the various prosumer models, ECM, Profitec, Lelit, etc, which in good old NZ go for about 3k to 7k. Most are above 4k.
I don’t really want to spend that much on a good quality dual boiler but I plan to not upgrade again and want it to last.
Wanting to upgrade from my current Sunbeam thermoblock espresso machine.
Not keen on HX Exchange versions and they are just as expensive anyway.

 

Wouldn't going for something with local support and longevity of support be the best though?   That's is why I went for a rocket.  Seems to be the most popular, most service outlets and most parts.

 

 




jonathan18
6105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2900411 12-Apr-2022 15:01
Send private message

davidcole:

 

Wouldn't going for something with local support and longevity of support be the best though?   That's is why I went for a rocket.  Seems to be the most popular, most service outlets and most parts.

 

 

A friend of mine imported a Rocket from Europe (Germany, I think) and saved thousands over buying it locally; while obviously it would have no warranty, that it's readily available here means servicing and repairs are totally feasible.

Handle9
7643 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2900422 12-Apr-2022 15:25
Send private message

I imported my Lelit Bianca from 30.coffee in Poland and my Eureka Mignon Specialita from espressocoffeeshop.com in Italy.

I’m in the Middle East but the process is the same. I’d do it again tomorrow. The Bianca came on a small pallet and was double boxed. It was very well packaged and got here in less than a week. @shinychrome and @billgates have self imported as well. Fred99 did too with his Rocket.

You are effectively wearing the warranty yourself but these aren’t particularly complex machines and e61 shares a heap of common parts that are globally available.

Handle9
7643 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2900425 12-Apr-2022 15:29
Send private message

MichaelNZ:

Also - lots of machines are dual boiler. Including this unit which I have:


https://www.delonghi.com/en-nz/ec9355-m-la-specialista-prestigio-manual-espresso-maker/p/EC9355.M


These can be gotten cheaper then the above.


2 years warranty. So for at least 2 years its someone else's problem. Just remember to keep up the descaling and use distilled water.



Distilled water makes bad coffee. You need to use good water but water with minerals tastes better.

I’m not sure why you’d have scale if you are using distilled water either.

Edit: that DeLonghi is a dual thermoblock machine so not really comparable to a modern dual boiler IMO.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2900529 12-Apr-2022 16:55
Send private message

I concur with the others, there's no free lunches with this; either you buy locally and pay more for the local supplier to wear the risk of after-sales dramas, CGA etc, or you are wagering that the money you are saving against the possibility of it being a dud now and in the immediate future and assuming the risk/responsibility yourself. So depends on your risk appetite, really.

 

IMO as long as you pick a mature design from a reputable brand that at least has agents here, they tend to be built with longevity in mind, with things like serviceability, available replacement parts etc considered; I'd be comfortable assuming that risk for saving double digit %s. Unless you are shooting for data-driven espresso AKA the Decent range, as Handle9 said, they aren't terribly complicated in operation if you aren't adverse to a bit of tinkering.

 

I had an easy experience with ECS and saved $400 NZD over buying locally, even more so now and wouldn't hesitate to give it another go in future. Eventually I'd like to move up to the big leagues myself and I'll probably look to parallel import if the Euro isn't too shabby.

