So about this time last month I was made redundant. The reasons behind this was they company was wanting to reduce the number of staff to streamline processes and save money. In total the team went from 7 to 5 positions. To determine who stayed on, all positions were de-established and affected staff were advised to 'express an interest' in the position. From there a committee would use a skills matrix to determine the best fit for the available positions. Anyway, long story short, I wasn't selected and that was that. Got paid out and see you later.

On Friday I noticed they were advertising for the exact same position (slightly different title but exact same roles and responsibilities). I heard from a former co-worker that 2 of the staff that had been selected have handed in their notices. I was wondering about this as I'm sure I read something about the business having to wait 3 months after a restructuring before advertising for staff for those roles that were dis-established. If anyone knows if this is correct or not, and can point me in the right direction regarding looking into this more, that would be greatly appreciated. Sorry in advance if things aren't very clear. I'm having trouble getting my head around it.