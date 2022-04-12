rogercruse

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
AA Insurance PetSure for Cats
Last year I got two kittens (one male and one female, siblings) from the SPCA and got them insurance for 'Accident' cover for approx $140 each from AA Insurance.

 

This year, the AA have offered to insurance the same two cats for approx $250 each quoting their 'Accident & Illness' cover.

 

OR $108 per cat increase in annual premium.

 

 

 

I asked - during a long phone conservation mainly about the insurance small-print from the AA - why the massive premium increase. And was handed to another person who tried to explain... 

 

She explained that the policy now included 'Illness' as well as just 'Accident'

 

I retorted that I didn't want 'illness' cover and that I understood the AA was a organisation founded to help it's members, and I still wondered how this policy increase was justified. 

 

 

 

A quick look at Wikipedia reveals  New Zealand Automobile Association - Wikipedia  that the New Zealand AA is basically "supporting kiwi drivers since 1903".

 

 

 

After further noise from her... I wasn't really listening, I agreed to terminate both the insurance for both cats and this one sided phone conversation. 

 

 

 

I haven't checked the premiums from anywhere else, but I sounds like the AA via PerSure are no longer supporting the kiwi drivers from 2022.

 

Or has everyone of the possible cat insurers increase their premium this year by as much?

Im pretty sure your cats cant drive, so why make the claim AA isnt supporting kiwi drivers.
They are supporting DRIVERS , not cats.
:-)

 

 

 

Premiums go up as circumstances change.
Insurance terms change as circumstances change.
I'd bed $140 ish a year was too low to be economically viable , given a claim could run into many thousands .

Welcome to the free market, where you are welcome to take your business elsewhere if you are not satisfied with the offering.  AA (or any other company) are not bound to their customers feelings or wishes, and are free to offer (or change) whatever products at whatever price they want.  I get it's an annoyance, but otherwise don't get the point of this post beyond a rant. And what that has to do with supporting drivers...I have no clue.    




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

I'd argue if you need this at all for a cat.

 

So we've got 2 cats but the difference is they're indoor cats - they've got an outdoor catio area where they're able to run around outside but can't leave the property. This has 2 benefits:

 

1) They're not hunting so native birds and other wildlife can rest easy.
2) They're not around roads, other cats or anything that will harm them.

 

Our vet bills are rather low as it is mainly checkups. I've just got an account that I put money into for cat related things and that works well for me.

 

I really recommend anyone who has cats to keep them as indoor cats if they can. It is easy to do assuming your cats have plenty of stuff to play around with, has cat towers etc but also increases their life expectancy from an average of 5 years to 20.

 

More information from the SPCA on this (who also recommend doing this): https://www.spca.nz/advice-and-welfare/article/keeping-your-cat-safe-and-happy-at-home




scuwp: ...don't get the point of this post beyond a rant....

 

 

 

its a rant!!!

AA have done the same to me with my cat and my labrador. I have told them I no longer want the policy and they also tried the whole "well now you get accident AND illness". I Got some quotes with other pet insurers including a very pushy SPCA pet insurance quote but have decided to just put the premium money into a separate bank account. AA was going to charge me nearly $1200 per year for my cat and dog so thought that's better off in an account where I know its mine and doesn't need paperwork and approval to cover my pets.  

michaelmurfy:

 

I'd argue if you need this at all for a cat.

 

So we've got 2 cats but the difference is they're indoor cats - they've got an outdoor catio area where they're able to run around outside but can't leave the property. This has 2 benefits:

 

1) They're not hunting so native birds and other wildlife can rest easy.
2) They're not around roads, other cats or anything that will harm them.

 

Our vet bills are rather low as it is mainly checkups. I've just got an account that I put money into for cat related things and that works well for me.

 

I really recommend anyone who has cats to keep them as indoor cats if they can. It is easy to do assuming your cats have plenty of stuff to play around with, has cat towers etc but also increases their life expectancy from an average of 5 years to 20.

 

More information from the SPCA on this (who also recommend doing this): https://www.spca.nz/advice-and-welfare/article/keeping-your-cat-safe-and-happy-at-home

 

 

It's like human health/life insurance.  It's cheap when your probably don't need it.  By the time likelihood of needing it rises, premium increase have priced you out of the market.

 

Our final cat died at the weekend.  It became uninsurable at about 15 years old.  It probably cost $2,000 in the last two years of it's life, plus about $500 for the blue needle express, cremation and a plant to bury it's ashes under.  A bit sad for the rest of the family, but the haemorrhaging of cash is at an end.  




TBH I'd be pretty frustrated too if they just upped and offed a product I used, and offered me an alternative I don't need that's more expensive. Unfortunately that is the nature of the free market and private businesses. At least it's not Spark where they make you pay for an extra 30 days of their service you don't want "just because".

 

Also, I'd strongly second the indoor only cat thing: better for them, better for wildlife, better for me as cat parent. I still have insurance from Southern Cross on mine even though she is indoors only, but this is mostly because she's prone to medical issues and it helps with the cost of general checkups and maintenance etc. I pay $20/month for this.



rogercruse: ... Or has everyone of the possible cat insurers increase their premium this year by as much?

 

You can try Pet Cover Group by HDI Global Specialty SE. Costs us +-$500 for 1 cat on the Umbrella For Life Policy plan.

 

They used to be Pet Plan by The Warehouse. Our policy started in Feb-2020 at $435.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

antonknee:

 

Also, I'd strongly second the indoor only cat thing: better for them, better for wildlife,

 

 

I'd disagree , for my cat.
My cat is hopeless at catching birds, they can fly, it cant. Even the birds now know my cat isnt a real threat .
My cat is excellent at catching rats .

I know this because I get to see most of whats its caught .
So , my outdoor cat is keeping the rat & mouse population under control . Dont forget, rats are also a threat to native wildlife
What will happen when the rat population is uncontrolled ?

I'd say , indoor may be a good option if next to busy road & the cat tends to wander across the road.
Otherwise , outdoor is where they belong and where they want to be (usually).
Better a shorter outdoor life than a miserable indoor life .

 

 

We have two cats, insured through Southern Cross just on an accidents only policy. Costs just over $10 for each per month after discounts (multi policy, SC member, etc)




corksta: We have two cats, insured through Southern Cross just on an accidents only policy. Costs just over $10 for each per month after discounts (multi policy, SC member, etc)

 

 

 

Yes, I saw this Southern Cross offer, cheaper than mine original policy and I can insure the puppy (a Miniature Schnauzer) for a reasonable price too.

1101:

 

I'd say , indoor may be a good option if next to busy road & the cat tends to wander across the road.
Otherwise , outdoor is where they belong and where they want to be (usually).
Better a shorter outdoor life than a miserable indoor life .

 

This really annoys me when people say exactly this as it is a common misconception. Our cats are really, really happy and do have an outdoor area open during the day too. They don't even attempt to escape our outdoor area either or don't even attempt to escape the house when the front door is open either.

 

The SPCA wouldn't recommend it if it was cruel in any way at all. You ask your vet and it is highly likely they've got an indoor cat, you ask anyone at the SPCA or cat rescue places and they too will likely have indoor cats. My partner also worked for the SPCA and she has experienced some horrific things over the years working there with peoples outdoor cats being hit by cars, being targeted by other humans who don't like cats, shot and injured again by other humans, attacked by dogs and other cats etc. Our cats are relaxed, and out of harms way and are outright spoiled.

 

It is very common also in places like Canada where there are other things outside Coyotes or Wolves who hunt cats and very common in apartment living in Japan to have indoor cats. This isn't a new concept, but cats adapt really nicely to indoor living.

 

I seriously don't want to have to correct anyone on here about indoor cat well-being again. Our cats have a better life than a standard outdoor cat and my partner wouldn't allow it if it was even remotely cruel.




As an owner of 8 cats, keep them inside or you don't deserve them. Three quarters of ours are former ferals and they seriously live a luxury chill life. That have no desire to go out when they get waited on.

Having said all that, I think it's far easier to put $50 a week away separately then deal with insurance. Cat fund got to $900 before it got used, and it's back to $400 now. We've got a FIV tom cat who's got quite a list of bills to his name, he's utterly uninsurable due to his condition.

Pet insurance can be expensive for what you get back. With my two cats and dog.

 

I just have an account with my local vet and put automatic payment into my account with them.

 

That way when they go for a check up to have a health issue. I am in credit and don't get stung with a big vet bill to pay.

I was staggered at the cost of pet insurance when researching it recently. That AA insurance actually seems relatively cheap compared to some I've seen.

 

I guess it's a fairly high risk business, and illnesses and injuries can be unpredictable and expensive.

 

There are so many conditions and exclusions on pet insurances that I'm not confident I could rely on it when I really needed it, so I've decided to self insure for my recently acquired rescue dog. I'll put away a lump sum as part of the start-up costs, and add to it each month. It seems like a safer option to me.

 

 

