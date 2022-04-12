rogercruse

Last year I got two kittens (one male and one female, siblings) from the SPCA and got them insurance for 'Accident' cover for approx $140 each from AA Insurance.

This year, the AA have offered to insurance the same two cats for approx $250 each quoting their 'Accident & Illness' cover.

OR $108 per cat increase in annual premium.

I asked - during a long phone conservation mainly about the insurance small-print from the AA - why the massive premium increase. And was handed to another person who tried to explain...

She explained that the policy now included 'Illness' as well as just 'Accident'

I retorted that I didn't want 'illness' cover and that I understood the AA was a organisation founded to help it's members, and I still wondered how this policy increase was justified.

A quick look at Wikipedia reveals New Zealand Automobile Association - Wikipedia that the New Zealand AA is basically "supporting kiwi drivers since 1903".

After further noise from her... I wasn't really listening, I agreed to terminate both the insurance for both cats and this one sided phone conversation.

I haven't checked the premiums from anywhere else, but I sounds like the AA via PerSure are no longer supporting the kiwi drivers from 2022.

Or has everyone of the possible cat insurers increase their premium this year by as much?