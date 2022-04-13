Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mighty Ape Easter Egg Hunt 2022
CB_24

338 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295668 13-Apr-2022 09:49
That time of the year again

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/blog/7316/easter-egg-hunt-win-a-lego-at-at-more

 

As per previous years please do not post spoilers or solutions. Clues are acceptable.

Taubin
508 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2901777 13-Apr-2022 10:07
I'm always so bad at these. Good luck everyone!




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

Lias
4782 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2901795 13-Apr-2022 10:32
Taubin:

 

I'm always so bad at these. Good luck everyone!

 

 

This lol So much this.




LostBoyNZ
498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2901804 13-Apr-2022 10:51
Found Rally, Kiwi and Web so far. I'd recommend checking the main page for each Department and then seeing what might link to the clues.




Taubin
508 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2901822 13-Apr-2022 11:33
Well after what feels like a million clicks, I've found all but one. I need a break lol

 

And I stupidly didn't keep track of what was where so I am now guessing they catagory and egg, but I think it's purple I'm missing.




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

CYaBro
3723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2901829 13-Apr-2022 11:43
I'm stuck on the first one, Rally! 🤣

ruderger
53 posts

Master Geek


  #2901837 13-Apr-2022 11:50
I'm suck on Blue Egg: Rally and Purple Egg: Expelliarmus, in the Games and Toys categories I think.
Edit, all done, yay.

Nessly
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2901869 13-Apr-2022 12:18
Found all of them, some are a little more cryptic but i second checking the main page for each category 

 
 
 
 


Taubin
508 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2901871 13-Apr-2022 12:19
I feel like Expelliarmus should be really obvious, but I'm struggling with that one.

 

Edit: Done, that was a bit painful lol




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

sparkyred
12 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2901887 13-Apr-2022 12:49
2 hours in and found 4, this is going to really push out the work day...

 

So 2 to go with an uncertainty about categories as one of the found eggs appears on the main page of 2 categories...

CYaBro
3723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2901893 13-Apr-2022 12:55
I gave up on blue / Rally and moved on and have found the rest so now back on Rally again. 😂
Even knowing the department now hasn't helped me yet!

skrimlak
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2902018 13-Apr-2022 16:04
CYaBro:

 

I gave up on blue / Rally and moved on and have found the rest so now back on Rally again. 😂
Even knowing the department now hasn't helped me yet!

 

 

 

 

Ill trade you a clue for a yellow egg clue

ThePlague
24 posts

Geek


  #2902098 13-Apr-2022 19:21
have all but Rally and XXX. pm me willing to share!

skrimlak
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2902101 13-Apr-2022 19:23
ThePlague:

 

have all but Rally and XXX. pm me willing to share!

 

 

 

 

XXX think roman numerals

 

Rally think other racing types

ThePlague
24 posts

Geek


  #2902109 13-Apr-2022 19:31
found xxx, but rally has me stumped!

