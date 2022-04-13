That time of the year again
https://www.mightyape.co.nz/blog/7316/easter-egg-hunt-win-a-lego-at-at-more
As per previous years please do not post spoilers or solutions. Clues are acceptable.
I'm always so bad at these. Good luck everyone!
Taubin:
I'm always so bad at these. Good luck everyone!
This lol So much this.
Found Rally, Kiwi and Web so far. I'd recommend checking the main page for each Department and then seeing what might link to the clues.
Well after what feels like a million clicks, I've found all but one. I need a break lol
And I stupidly didn't keep track of what was where so I am now guessing they catagory and egg, but I think it's purple I'm missing.
I'm stuck on the first one, Rally! 🤣
I'm suck on Blue Egg: Rally and Purple Egg: Expelliarmus, in the Games and Toys categories I think.
Edit, all done, yay.
Found all of them, some are a little more cryptic but i second checking the main page for each category
I feel like Expelliarmus should be really obvious, but I'm struggling with that one.
Edit: Done, that was a bit painful lol
2 hours in and found 4, this is going to really push out the work day...
So 2 to go with an uncertainty about categories as one of the found eggs appears on the main page of 2 categories...
I gave up on blue / Rally and moved on and have found the rest so now back on Rally again. 😂
Even knowing the department now hasn't helped me yet!
Ill trade you a clue for a yellow egg clue
have all but Rally and XXX. pm me willing to share!
XXX think roman numerals
Rally think other racing types