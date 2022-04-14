Have you done some background reading into what type of telescope you're wanting?

There are benefits of certain types and also compromises that come with your choice that need to be thought through - like, how large can it be? Does it need to be fully portable? Are you ok with working with an upsidedown image? I suggest you check out some guides to types/choosing a telescope, eg https://astrobackyard.com/types-of-telescopes/

I'm no expert at all, but did look into this a few years back when I was looking for a telescope for my son; we ended up with an 8" Dobsonian. Even with something that size I've been somewhat disappointed in its performance, but I'll readily accept that could be primarily down to user error! You've got a much larger budget so I hope you'll have better luck finding something that works for you, but it's still worth moderating your expectations as to what you can see etc. (Eg, yes, we've seen Saturn's rings but not in amazing detail!)

Anyway, this is the thread I started back in 2018, which may be helpful:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=237803