Yo
So, keen to see the planets, would love to see saturn's rings and even Neptune if that is even possible.
I'm a total noob in this field. Any recommendations sub 2k? Sweet spot of $1200 be nice
Chur
I bought a Celestron StarSense Explorer a year ago, I liked the idea of the phone integration to help with starting out.
But I decided it needed to be collimated which turned into a massive frustration and its not been used since. Seems so simple to do when reading guides but practically I couldn't get it to work.
Some quick google says yes its possible: https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/when-planets-align-%E2%80%98fascinating-run-events%E2%80%99-observe
Have you done some background reading into what type of telescope you're wanting?
There are benefits of certain types and also compromises that come with your choice that need to be thought through - like, how large can it be? Does it need to be fully portable? Are you ok with working with an upsidedown image? I suggest you check out some guides to types/choosing a telescope, eg https://astrobackyard.com/types-of-telescopes/
I'm no expert at all, but did look into this a few years back when I was looking for a telescope for my son; we ended up with an 8" Dobsonian. Even with something that size I've been somewhat disappointed in its performance, but I'll readily accept that could be primarily down to user error! You've got a much larger budget so I hope you'll have better luck finding something that works for you, but it's still worth moderating your expectations as to what you can see etc. (Eg, yes, we've seen Saturn's rings but not in amazing detail!)
Anyway, this is the thread I started back in 2018, which may be helpful:
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=237803
It used to be to get easy tracking for long exposures you had to go with an equatorial mount. But with advances in microcontrollers etc now the new computerised dobsonians apparently do a great job.
This is really helpful thanks, I really have no clue and upside down doesn't sound fun.
I don’t want to scare you off a Dobsonian solely for this reason; I raised it more as an example of the kinds of details that are better to know before you buy.
As you’ll have noted from feedback from others on this thread, Dobsonians are often recommended for astronomical viewing (one of the main reasons being you’ll get more aperture in terms of bang for buck than any other type - and this helps massively with light gathering, which is more important than raw magnification); while the upside down image would make them farcical for terrestrial use, it’s something that one gets used to for looking at space - and, in the end, in this context it really doesn’t matter if what you’re looking at is upside down!
Anyway, have a read through a few guides or watch some videos on YT - at least then any decision you make is based on understanding the basics; eg:
https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-equipment/choosing-astronomy-equipment/telescopes/types-of-telescopes/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bBtGgy_2wfs
My experience
planets : you see just a fuzzy very small image . You will be able to see Saturns rings , you wont see color
Ask yourself : After the initial phase of looking at a small fuzzy blob of a planet , what then .
Planet gazing : You'll never see anything approaching the photos & images youve seen on the internet , in books etc
Showing your friends the planets , they will be disappointed .
Also consider : where are you planning to use it ?
how portable does it need to be ?