https://ccc.govt.nz/services/water-and-drainage/water-supply/water-reporter

If in Christchurch can put address in above and it will give the water usage from last couple of readings.

My last one is over 700 litres a day, guess I must have a big leak some where don’t know about???

3 showers a week, and two loads of washing max.

Leak in top of toilet 44 drips a minute, have tried bending floater but no joy.

https://water.usgs.gov/edu/activity-drip.html

If I put in one home, 1 leaky tap, and 60 drips a minute that gives up to 21.6 litres a day, now where is the other 680 litres going?

Have taken photo of meter, and will take another tomorrow. It’s possible they have neighbours and my meters mixed up, as a few years ago got note in letter box about dirty nappies in recycling, I don’t have kids and it was my neighbours bin that wasn’t collected.

Will also check outside taps tomorrow.

If I’m using water not aware of guess good thing, but I do think it’s possible they get numbers wrong to.

Edit: The water usage site only tells you how much water, it doesn’t give the actual readings so can’t match numbers up on meter that way.