I'm after some winter boots that tick a few boxes.

I've always opted for boots for an element of waterproof(ness) or at least protecting the ankle from the rain.

Non-slippery. Some of the pavements around the Auckland CBD are terribly slippery when wet

I at time do where office trousers, and if the boots could fall into the smart office wear that would be tops.

Any suggestions?

What do you wear?