Watching Extant on TVNZ OnDemand.

I cannot figure out if there is any pattern to the Adverts.

Last night (8:30-9:30 pm) it was a 2-3 second break with zero adverts.

This morning (before my Working From Home started) it could be 30-60 seconds with adverts.

I haven't bothered to time the number of minutes between ads.

Quite frankly, I'd rather watch something on Netflix.