Have a close look at the damage just to rule out Woolly Aphids. If it is woolly aphids them you could try a neem oil spray and apply it every few days as it will smother them and slow down their reproduction or try the Bioforce website they sell Aphidius parasitic wasps to the public and will post them out for a reasonable price. I have used these in a commercial setting before against green peach aphids with excellent effect but they do have some effect against woolly aphids. You release them and let them do their thing parasitizing the aphids by laying eggs in them.

If it's not aphids, then its probably fungal and then copper could work but it's more a protective product which will stop the fungus moving and starting rather than killing it (curative) so removing as much as you can first will help. If you buy copper try and get copper oxychloride (usually this is in a powdered form from Yates I think) rather than the liquid copper ammonium acetate. I have always had better results on crops I've managed after using copper oxychloride. Its a small difference but it matters.

The other pipfruit alternative for a low toxicity fungicide that's available to the public is Lime Sulfur, it can be very effective against fungus too probably better than copper.

Both Lime sulfur and Copper are broadspectrum, low toxicity fungicides.