I think I can count on one hand how many hoodies I've owned in my life, it's not my usual style.

But now wanting to buy a couple - anyone have a good line on some good quality, reasonably priced hoodies, preferably in store, but online fine too?

I just saw some for $200 and just about died. Also not too keen on buying from Cotton on or Hallensteins - their quality, styling (prints etc.) and some business practices are not my thing if I can avoid.