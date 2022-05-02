Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rust

57 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#295881 2-May-2022 10:19
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

I require an item from overseas. It is physically small and light ( a 2" x 4" PCB), though quite valuable (~$1000).

 

I can source it out of either USA or France, though I would prefer USA, but am concerned as to the current state of shipments from there.

 

I know USPS, for example, were/are not shipping to New Zealand.

 

Does anyone have any recent experience shipping out of USA (or France) that can offer some advice ie. carriers they recommend to use or avoid.

 

Any other catches to be aware of? 

 

Cheers

timmmay
18560 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2909193 2-May-2022 10:24
DHL and Fedex are probably good choices for shipping small, high value goods. I used Fedex economy about a year ago from the US to NZ through Planet Express reshipper, it worked well. I get occasional packages from DHL, they're always good as well.

cshwone
897 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2909195 2-May-2022 10:33
At $1000 plus shipping you will probably need a Customs Client Code as well to supply to the shipper

Rust

57 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2909235 2-May-2022 11:22
timmmay:

 

DHL and Fedex are probably good choices for shipping small, high value goods. ...

 

 

Thanks. DHL is offered by both potential suppliers so good to know. Have just checked their web site and does not seem to be any mention of any issues delivering to NZ.



Rust

57 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2909236 2-May-2022 11:23
cshwone:

 

At $1000 plus shipping you will probably need a Customs Client Code as well to supply to the shipper

 

 

Did not know this. I will look into it right now. Cheers

neb

neb
6504 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2909454 2-May-2022 18:03
Rust:

Thanks. DHL is offered by both potential suppliers so good to know. Have just checked their web site and does not seem to be any mention of any issues delivering to NZ.

 

 

DHL is really good, fast shipping, constant updates, and when they say it'll arrive before 5pm Monday it arrives before 5pm Monday. They're kind of the anti-Aramex.

networkn
27604 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2909458 2-May-2022 18:28
We had a soft toy delivered in 6 days from Amazon recently.

Rust

57 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2909504 2-May-2022 20:52
Thanks all.

 

A few other people have also recommended DHL to me today, so will use them.

 

Was concerned we may still be experiencing some covid restriction related delivery issues, so wanted to be sure I was using the most reliable carrier.

 

Cheers



Rust

57 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2915048 17-May-2022 13:00
Quick update in case anyone is looking to ship something from America,
DHL definitely the way to go.
Package sent from Illinois, USA, last Thursday (12th May), arrived today (17th May) in Whangarei.
Tracking said customs documentation completed whist in transit.
Very happy with this outcome.

Geektastic
16781 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915080 17-May-2022 13:50
Rust:

 

Hi all,

 

I require an item from overseas. It is physically small and light ( a 2" x 4" PCB), though quite valuable (~$1000).

 

I can source it out of either USA or France, though I would prefer USA, but am concerned as to the current state of shipments from there.

 

I know USPS, for example, were/are not shipping to New Zealand.

 

Does anyone have any recent experience shipping out of USA (or France) that can offer some advice ie. carriers they recommend to use or avoid.

 

Any other catches to be aware of? 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

I had a delivery last week. Sent USPS. 

 

 

 

Arrived 5 May 2022.

 

 

 

Date of posting? 30 September 2021.





xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11990 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915094 17-May-2022 13:59
Neighbor used DHL recently to have household goods shipped from AU to NZ. When it finally arrived in country, he was told they'd drop off right at his door step.

 

Nope.

 

Dropped a full pellet at the top of his drive on a main road with nothing covering it - so all his goods were on full display should anyone have wanted to stop and help themselves. Was lucky I was home and saw them do this, so managed to get everything to the house where it was safe.

 

Yet Amarex in our area is fantastic....... 

 

Really comes down to who is doing the delivering on the day :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Rust

57 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2915138 17-May-2022 14:55
Yeah, those are pretty bad experiences. That is exactly what I was concerned about when I began the thread.
Really quite pleased mine turned out ok.

