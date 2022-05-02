Hi all,

I require an item from overseas. It is physically small and light ( a 2" x 4" PCB), though quite valuable (~$1000).

I can source it out of either USA or France, though I would prefer USA, but am concerned as to the current state of shipments from there.

I know USPS, for example, were/are not shipping to New Zealand.

Does anyone have any recent experience shipping out of USA (or France) that can offer some advice ie. carriers they recommend to use or avoid.

Any other catches to be aware of?

Cheers