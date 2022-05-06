Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Soft Serve on the Shore
quickymart

8946 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#295939 6-May-2022 20:48
Send private message quote this post

I've been to the Gelato Workshop in Birkenhead a few times and their gelato is really good - however tonight I had a hankering for soft serve instead. Only issue I don't know where to get it from, barring McDonald's; except the last few times I went there, their machine wasn't working. Shake Shed or Shack or whatever they're called seems to specialise in really watery soft serves - no thanks! (I really miss Wendy's!)

 

Any local suggestions? Google doesn't show me much past Kiwiyo in Takapuna which is fine, but...is that all there is for local? Nothing in Glenfield? Albany? Devonport?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2

gzt

gzt
13703 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2911191 6-May-2022 23:00
Send private message quote this post

Burger King. Burger Fuel if you like the thickshake form. Am I right Dunkin Donuts does soft serve? It's been a while. I recall there's a soft-serve bar in Albany mall food court?

neb

neb
6525 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911195 6-May-2022 23:10
Send private message quote this post

gzt: Burger King. Burger Fuel if you like the thickshake form.

 

 

Is their thickshake actual soft-serve ice cream or just whipped-up thickener? Its been at least ten years since I've been able to find anywhere in NZ that does a thickshake that's actually made from soft ice cream rather than mostly milk and thickener, whereas overseas, in countries not exactly famous for their dairy industry, you get proper thickshakes almost everywhere.

 

 

(Hi to the "things that annoy you" thread).

gzt

gzt
13703 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2911198 6-May-2022 23:37
Send private message quote this post

Don't know. I really like the Burger Fuel shakes. Other than that, if I wanted a shake I'd go to any dairy with an ice cream bar.



quickymart

8946 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2911234 7-May-2022 07:21
Send private message quote this post

Not a shake, I was thinking more of a soft serve, ie, in a cone, not a drink 🙂

quickymart

8946 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2911235 7-May-2022 07:22
Send private message quote this post

neb:
gzt: Burger King. Burger Fuel if you like the thickshake form.
Is their thickshake actual soft-serve ice cream or just whipped-up thickener? Its been at least ten years since I've been able to find anywhere in NZ that does a thickshake that's actually made from soft ice cream rather than mostly milk and thickener, whereas overseas, in countries not exactly famous for their dairy industry, you get proper thickshakes almost everywhere. (Hi to the "things that annoy you" thread).

 

I miss Dairy Queen 😞

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11994 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911244 7-May-2022 08:48
Send private message quote this post

Wendys ice cream was great.....  I use to work at GP in the food court at Hunters Plaza, and opposite was Wendys....... the lady there who ran it got to know me well, soon as she saw me heading towards them on my break, she'd start making my favorite :D

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

quickymart

8946 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2911247 7-May-2022 08:51
Send private message quote this post

I agree, Shake Shack or Shed or whatever the hell it is, is horrible, despite being Wendy's rebranded and in the same locations - their Google reviews don't inspire me with confidence either. But I always thought it was just Wendy's under a different name?

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/wendys-supa-sundaes-nz-franchisees-rebrand-to-shake-shed-co-owner-takes-businesses-to-court/WKUTUSY6YS7JM464GVMQEYICOQ/?c_id=3&objectid=12073478&ref=art_readmore

 

 



SATTV
1345 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911256 7-May-2022 09:58
Send private message quote this post

I too miss a good soft serve, there used to be one in Hamilton where I grew up that had Chocolate soft serve, I have never seen it since.

 

I miss the McDonalds ones, they were the better of any of the fast food ones, last I saw they no longer did the cones due to covid.

 

FYI the ice cream and shakes are different machines at McDonalds.

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

Geektastic
16796 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911277 7-May-2022 12:51
Send private message quote this post

Google MrWhippy.

I’m so buying one of the machines when I win lotto.





quickymart

8946 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2911306 7-May-2022 14:45
Send private message quote this post

Mr Whippy! Now that's a bit more like it.
re McDonald's, I think theirs are pretty good too, but haven't see them doing them for a while now.

richms
25261 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2911311 7-May-2022 15:22
Send private message quote this post

Geektastic: Google MrWhippy.

I’m so buying one of the machines when I win lotto.

 

Hope its not always "broken" like the maccas ones are. By broken they actually mean its stopped until the complete the clean which noone wants to do because they're busy.




Richard rich.ms

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11994 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911317 7-May-2022 15:41
Send private message quote this post

Yup, require regular cleaning - I had to do the one at GP probably every 3 days. The thickshake machines were similar though, and if someone mixed the flavors, that was a big job to sort out as you had to flush the whole thing.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

SATTV
1345 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911329 7-May-2022 16:17
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

Yup, require regular cleaning - I had to do the one at GP probably every 3 days. The thickshake machines were similar though, and if someone mixed the flavors, that was a big job to sort out as you had to flush the whole thing.

 

 

I miss GP

 

When McDonalds bought them back they just were not as good.

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

Oblivian
6653 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2911346 7-May-2022 16:49
Send private message quote this post

Neither maccas or BK currently offer ice cream/soft serve

Direct handling of cone vs covid and all that apparently..

gzt

gzt
13703 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2911370 7-May-2022 19:11
Send private message quote this post

I picked up a sundae at BK last week. I guess cups are ok.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





