quickymart

I've been to the Gelato Workshop in Birkenhead a few times and their gelato is really good - however tonight I had a hankering for soft serve instead. Only issue I don't know where to get it from, barring McDonald's; except the last few times I went there, their machine wasn't working. Shake Shed or Shack or whatever they're called seems to specialise in really watery soft serves - no thanks! (I really miss Wendy's!)

Any local suggestions? Google doesn't show me much past Kiwiyo in Takapuna which is fine, but...is that all there is for local? Nothing in Glenfield? Albany? Devonport?