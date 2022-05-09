Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Dr Who announced
#295963 9-May-2022 17:01
New Doctor Who Revealed: ‘Sex Education’ Star Ncuti Gatwa Confirmed By BBC

 

The new Doctor Who has been unveiled, and it’s “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa [a 29 yr Rwandan born Scottish actor].

Gatwa takes over from Jodie Whittaker, who has played the iconic role since 2017. The actor’s departure was revealed in July 2021 and there’s been widespread speculation ever since around who will be replacing her.

The BBC confirmed Gatwa’s casting on Sunday afternoon, local time, just hours before the taping of the BAFTA TV Awards, suggesting there could be some reference to “Doctor Who” during the ceremony.

 

Interesting choice. This I believe is only the second time a black a actor has been chosen for the role. He has made a name for himself in the Netflix series "Sex Education" which I have enjoyed immensely for its originality.

 

Personally I was never enamoured with Jodie Whittaker's nor Peter Capaldi interpretation of the Dr. My favourite being David Tennat. But it is great to see some young blood returning to the Dr. Lets hope they give him interesting scripts and great 'side kicks/companions'.




  #2911956 9-May-2022 17:09
I haven't watched Doctor Who since the 70s, but choosing Ncuti Gatwa as the new doctor is excellent news - he's an amazing actor.




  #2911957 9-May-2022 17:10
I wish him every success. But as with his two talented predecessors (Capaldi and Whitaker) if all he has to work with crap scripts pushing “the message”, then it will gain the same level of viewership. 




  #2911960 9-May-2022 17:20
Dingbatt:

 

I wish him every success. But as with his two talented predecessors (Capaldi and Whitaker) if all he has to work with crap scripts pushing “the message”, then it will gain the same level of viewership. 

 

 

I'm not a fan but I'm intrigued about 'the message'. Are you inferring the doctor is in communication across space and time with intergalactic agents of political correctness?




  #2911967 9-May-2022 17:58
Is this the youngest Dr Who ever? That could make things interesting.

  #2911976 9-May-2022 18:02
elpenguino:

 

Dingbatt:

 

I wish him every success. But as with his two talented predecessors (Capaldi and Whitaker) if all he has to work with crap scripts pushing “the message”, then it will gain the same level of viewership. 

 

 

I'm not a fan but I'm intrigued about 'the message'. Are you inferring the doctor is in communication across space and time with intergalactic agents of political correctness?

 

 

 

 

If it was only political correctness it would probably still be watchable.

 

 

 

But maybe I’ve just been watching too many videos by “The Critical Drinker” on YouTube.




  #2911978 9-May-2022 18:12
Doctor Who is probably too far gone to be salvageable at this point. With what Chris Chibnall has done to it, it will take more than a recast to salvage it.

  #2911984 9-May-2022 18:26
gzt: Is this the youngest Dr Who ever? That could make things interesting.


No - He is actually 29 - 3 years older than Matt Smith when he was announces

  #2911985 9-May-2022 18:34
Wow. Smith looked older to me.

  #2911987 9-May-2022 18:43
Just checked - Matt would have been 28 when his first episode aired - Ncuti is likely to be around 30/31, so 2-3 years

  #2911997 9-May-2022 20:28
Paul1977: Doctor Who is probably too far gone to be salvageable at this point. With what Chris Chibnall has done to it, it will take more than a recast to salvage it.

 

According to tonight’s news, Russell Davies is back as the show runner. So if he can channel some 2005 magic, then maybe.




  #2912084 9-May-2022 22:46
Virtually any other iconic character being reimagined like that would reek of being PC, but I think Doctor Who is arguably the one franchise where them recasting a white male as a woman or non European should be a non issue for most fans. 




  #2912114 10-May-2022 08:06
Lias:

 

Virtually any other iconic character being reimagined like that would reek of being PC, but I think Doctor Who is arguably the one franchise where them recasting a white male as a woman or non European should be a non issue for most fans. 

 

 

Yep, as the story goes The Doctor could transform as a Grey, Mr Ed or a multilingual Earthworm and still be inline with the story.

  #2912118 10-May-2022 08:13
Even a multilingual earthworm will struggle if there is poor direction in a crap storyline.




  #2912122 10-May-2022 08:19
Dingbatt:

 

Even a multilingual earthworm will struggle if there is poor direction in a crap storyline.

 

 

Very true. *Sigh* The Tom Baker, Colin Baker, Jon Pertwee and David Tennant days O' how I miss thee

