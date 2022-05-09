New Doctor Who Revealed: ‘Sex Education’ Star Ncuti Gatwa Confirmed By BBC The new Doctor Who has been unveiled, and it’s “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa [a 29 yr Rwandan born Scottish actor].



Gatwa takes over from Jodie Whittaker, who has played the iconic role since 2017. The actor’s departure was revealed in July 2021 and there’s been widespread speculation ever since around who will be replacing her.



The BBC confirmed Gatwa’s casting on Sunday afternoon, local time, just hours before the taping of the BAFTA TV Awards, suggesting there could be some reference to “Doctor Who” during the ceremony.

Interesting choice. This I believe is only the second time a black a actor has been chosen for the role. He has made a name for himself in the Netflix series "Sex Education" which I have enjoyed immensely for its originality.

Personally I was never enamoured with Jodie Whittaker's nor Peter Capaldi interpretation of the Dr. My favourite being David Tennat. But it is great to see some young blood returning to the Dr. Lets hope they give him interesting scripts and great 'side kicks/companions'.