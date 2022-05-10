A link to sign the petition to be presented to Parliament Minister David Clark to act now to
create more competition, make profits fair and lower grocery prices for New Zealanders.
https://campaigns.consumer.org.nz/supermarkets#sign-the-petition
Hearing on the news this morning that one supermarket was selling butter at $8 while The Warehouse managed to sell it for $4 was infuriating enough. Blaming the war as the reason for all increases doesn’t wash with consumers after years of high prices. I can’t bear to think how families with children are managing to feed their kids and pay a rising mortgage.
