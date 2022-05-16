Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicExcavator stolen from construction site used to ram raid petrol station
#296029 16-May-2022 10:59
from MSN news

 

 

Hutt Valley police are investigating after a stolen excavator was used to ram-raid a service station in Wainuiomata.
Police said they were alerted to the burglary on Wainuiomata Road before 2:30am on Monday.
"The excavator, which was unlawfully taken from a nearby construction site, caused significant damage to the building," Hutt Valley prevention manager inspector Haley Ryan said.
"Police staff, including a dog handler, were in the area soon after, however, were unable to locate any offenders at the time."
Police said a scene guard has been in place overnight as the building has been deemed to be unstable with enquiries ongoing on Monday, including a scene examination.
"We will also have staff going door-to-door speaking to any potential witnesses, or anyone with relevant information."
Police are urging anyone with information about the burglary to come forward and speak to police.

 

 

Not that I am condoning this but we have not seen this level of desperation and believe its linked to soaring prices of household basics

 

 




  #2914476 16-May-2022 11:43
The only sort of 'household basics' you would be stealing from a service station would be fuel, and you wouldn't do that with a digger. I'm betting they stole all the cigarettes.




  #2914479 16-May-2022 11:52
""Nothing was taken and none of our team were at the site at the time. At BP, the safety of our customers and team members is our first priority,"

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/wellington-ram-raid-stolen-excavator-used-to-smash-into-wainuiomata-bp-service-station/S66WF5LYZCGXG6DG6UNGPN3AHU/

 

Karl Randall, of K & D contracting Ltd, said whoever stole the 7-tonne digger from the nearby Queen St construction site “knew what they were doing”.
They would have had a key and they removed the bucket using the hydraulic hitch. It’s someone that works in the industry,” Randall said.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news/wellington/300576011/service-station-ramraid-digger-driver-knew-what-they-were-doing

 

 

 

Doesn't sound like kids looking for ciggies, 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2914493 16-May-2022 12:21
wellygary:

 

""Nothing was taken and none of our team were at the site at the time. At BP, the safety of our customers and team members is our first priority,"

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/wellington-ram-raid-stolen-excavator-used-to-smash-into-wainuiomata-bp-service-station/S66WF5LYZCGXG6DG6UNGPN3AHU/

 

Karl Randall, of K & D contracting Ltd, said whoever stole the 7-tonne digger from the nearby Queen St construction site “knew what they were doing”.
They would have had a key and they removed the bucket using the hydraulic hitch. It’s someone that works in the industry,” Randall said.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news/wellington/300576011/service-station-ramraid-digger-driver-knew-what-they-were-doing

 

 

 

Doesn't sound like kids looking for ciggies, 

 

 

Grownups looking for ciggies. There's a thriving black market for them. Other stolen goods are extremely low value. Ciggies are gold.

 

 



  #2914506 16-May-2022 12:25
Sounds like yet another video for social media. Yeah, that’s a thing atm - ram raids being driven by those looking for notoriety




  #2914512 16-May-2022 12:40
johno1234:

Grownups looking for ciggies. There's a thriving black market for them. Other stolen goods are extremely low value. Ciggies are gold.

 



Smoking is bad for your health. I don't think the ram raider was fit enough to climb up through the window past the security mesh. The screen behind the normal ground level entrance looked stronger than the window.

  #2914518 16-May-2022 12:54
usually is to fuel drug habits, usually aggressive drugs like meth.

 

for food it's stealing from countdown for example




  #2914519 16-May-2022 12:54
I wonder when the first stolen Plane ram raid is going to happen. 🤯 That get some ticktok viral notoriety.



  #2914522 16-May-2022 13:03
nztim:

 

Not that I am condoning this but we have not seen this level of desperation and believe its linked to soaring prices of household basics

 

 

Please, lets not make excuses for criminal behavior.
No one in NZ is starving .
There are plenty of jobs around.
11,12 year olds roaming the streets at night : start by arresting the parents .

 

Household basics : so why do so many RAM Raid a liquor store :-(

 

 

  #2914585 16-May-2022 15:00
Amateurs -

 

https://history.howstuffworks.com/american-history/killdozer.htm

 

 

  #2914598 16-May-2022 15:01
cruxis:

 

I wonder when the first stolen Plane ram raid is going to happen. 🤯 That get some ticktok viral notoriety.

 

 

Thousands of people died last time this happened. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/September_11_attacks I very much hope nothing similar occurs again.

  #2914729 16-May-2022 20:45
1101:

 

 

 

Please, lets not make excuses for criminal behavior.
No one in NZ is starving .
There are plenty of jobs around.
11,12 year olds roaming the streets at night : start by arresting the parents .

 

Household basics : so why do so many RAM Raid a liquor store :-(

 

 

 

 

Yeah right. And there is no homelessness either. Aotearoa is godzone, land of milk and honey

  #2914757 16-May-2022 21:57
1101:

 

nztim:

 

Not that I am condoning this but we have not seen this level of desperation and believe its linked to soaring prices of household basics

 

 

Please, lets not make excuses for criminal behavior.
No one in NZ is starving .
There are plenty of jobs around.
11,12 year olds roaming the streets at night : start by arresting the parents .

 

Household basics : so why do so many RAM Raid a liquor store :-(

 

 

It's an explanation not an excuse.

 

Bad parenting is just the start. Ironic that you need a license to own a dog but anybody can reproduce, whether they know how to look after children or not.

 

That's freedom for you.




  #2914848 17-May-2022 09:43
MikeB4:

 

1101:
No one in NZ is starving .

 

 

Yeah right. And there is no homelessness either. Aotearoa is godzone, land of milk and honey

 

 

I think you need to look up the definition of starving

$2 for a loaf of bread .

 

Hungry people dont ram raid Liqour stores .
When was the last ram raid into a vege store ? I cant think of any .

 

 

  #2914852 17-May-2022 09:53
1101:

 

 

 

I think you need to look up the definition of starving

$2 for a loaf of bread .

 

Hungry people dont ram raid Liqour stores .
When was the last ram raid into a vege store ? I cant think of any .

 

 

 

 

 

 

No I don't, after more than a quarter of a century working in social services I have a very good handle on the definition. Maybe you need to get out more without rose coloured spectacles on. There is a very large percentage of the population that have $0.00 after paying for accommodation if they are fortunate enough to have accommodation.

 

Booze is easy to sell.

  #2914865 17-May-2022 10:14
About as easy as obtaining or selling the label/designer clothing and expensive phones they can all be seen wearing/using when doing the ram raids.

 

 

 

The current spate are not driven by people in hardship.

