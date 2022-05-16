from MSN news
Hutt Valley police are investigating after a stolen excavator was used to ram-raid a service station in Wainuiomata.
Police said they were alerted to the burglary on Wainuiomata Road before 2:30am on Monday.
"The excavator, which was unlawfully taken from a nearby construction site, caused significant damage to the building," Hutt Valley prevention manager inspector Haley Ryan said.
"Police staff, including a dog handler, were in the area soon after, however, were unable to locate any offenders at the time."
Police said a scene guard has been in place overnight as the building has been deemed to be unstable with enquiries ongoing on Monday, including a scene examination.
"We will also have staff going door-to-door speaking to any potential witnesses, or anyone with relevant information."
Police are urging anyone with information about the burglary to come forward and speak to police.
Not that I am condoning this but we have not seen this level of desperation and believe its linked to soaring prices of household basics