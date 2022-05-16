nztim: Not that I am condoning this but we have not seen this level of desperation and believe its linked to soaring prices of household basics

Please, lets not make excuses for criminal behavior.

No one in NZ is starving .

There are plenty of jobs around.

11,12 year olds roaming the streets at night : start by arresting the parents .

Household basics : so why do so many RAM Raid a liquor store :-(