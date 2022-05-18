Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any thoughts on these Speed Queen dryers over a modern heat pump dryer?
turtleattacks

#296077 18-May-2022 16:55
Hello team, 

 

Been looking at dryers again and saw these old fashioned dryers: https://garyanderson.co.nz/product/speed-queen-sdemnr-10kg-electric-clothes-dryer/ 

 

Anyone have any thoughts on these over the modern Miele Heat Pump dryers? 

 

 

roobarb
  #2915724 18-May-2022 17:27
"Speed Queen SDEMNR 10KG Military Electric Dryer"

 

Does it use the same semiconductors as a T-72 ?

SATTV
  #2915726 18-May-2022 17:29
Must be pretty good.

 

 

 

     

    20 amp power point required for electric model

     

 

 

I would say it would be fast :-)




turtleattacks

  #2915728 18-May-2022 17:33
Say power usage isn't an issue as we get free power between 9pm-12am. 

 

Wouldn't this be absolute idea and a tank of a dryer? 

 

 



Bung
  #2915743 18-May-2022 18:11
You've gone a year since your last post on dryers. Then you said you had to have a heat pump type. To me it seems pointless having a big dryer unless you have a lot of the same type of item. Even with moisture sensing it isn't a good idea to mix things that need different drying as you will overcook some of it.

If you have an outside wall to vent through I'd look at a $1000 F&P.

michaelmurfy
  #2915747 18-May-2022 18:18
I've got a heatpump dryer and find it fantastic however it does take a while to do a load (~2hrs or so).

 

How I see it. Yes, you can likely torture your grid for a hour each day but you're using more power which means more greenhouse emissions for a dry that is potentially harsher on your clothes (not to mention it needs to be vented also). Heatpump dryers use bugger all power despite them taking a few hours longer - I don't personally notice power use from our dryer and it spews water down the drain instead of the air and uses less heat.

 

I'm not a dryer expert though. But I wouldn't go back to a regular dryer after having a heatpump dryer.




quickymart
  #2915797 18-May-2022 22:20
I may be in the market for a new dryer myself soon. I've been looking at Samsungs to match the washing machine and they seem to have a little tray thing to collect the water, that I presume you empty after each load. Does it really take 2 hours though?

 

Mind you, my old dryer took about that time to dry a load anyway - and that was a lot smaller.

 

Something like this could be good: https://www.farmers.co.nz/6628175?&nst=SEM&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5M_xoaKT9wIVk5NmAh3u6QovEAQYAiABEgITTfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

 

  #2915811 18-May-2022 22:53
@quickymart Likely much better now. My heatpump dryer is almost 10 years old and has lasted very well (think I paid about $4000 for it back in the day!) but I also know it has paid itself off with the power savings over the years and the fact we're able to dry a full load of washing as they normally have more capacity.

 

I still normally place the dryer on overnight during off-peak power so the time factor honestly doesn't bother me. I suspect newer heatpump dryers will be able to extract water quicker. Ours has a tank also but I have it draining into the same drainage hole as the washing machine instead given the units are stacked.




Scott3
  #2915825 19-May-2022 00:49
Heat pump dryers:

 

  • are very efficient, but have a reputation of being slow, sometimes approaching three hours. You see some complaints that the clothes don't come out quite as dry as people are used to (but this may be brands specific).
  • don't need duct work (but do need either a drain line, or a tank emptied each load).
  • are really heavy.



Commercial style dryers:

 

  • Are much faster (50 or 55 min cycle time for full load is often advertised)
  • Less efficient
  • Are going to be a bit hotter / rougher on your clothes. Getting clothes dry in a hurry is the priority. (although most will have a low heat mode)
  • Generally only spin one way, so can be more prone to tangling sheets etc, than a domestic model.
  • Are going to last a very long time in domestic use (speed queen quotes design life of 25 years)
  • Require ducting (sometimes with specific requirements, like rigid metal, not flexi) - but generally have the fan grunt to push through a long duct run. - also need make up air - open window while running etc.
  • Louder
  • Require a high power connection - you will need to get a sparky in to fit a 20 or 32A socket, which you likely want a new dedicated circuit for.

Given three hours of free power, the grunt, fast & power hungry commercial dryer seems very attractive. - could get three loads done in that window. (but be mindfull of your pole fuse size). And I am impatient...


 

Take a look at second hand ones. Search "commercial dryer" on trademe  They often sell very cheap as most people aren't willing to get a sparky in. I.e:

 

Otago:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/laundry/washing-machines/front-loader/listing/3598753439

 

Auckland:

www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/laundry/dryers/listing/3594663562

 

 

turtleattacks

  #2915837 19-May-2022 07:00
quickymart:

 

I may be in the market for a new dryer myself soon. I've been looking at Samsungs to match the washing machine and they seem to have a little tray thing to collect the water, that I presume you empty after each load. Does it really take 2 hours though?

 

Mind you, my old dryer took about that time to dry a load anyway - and that was a lot smaller.

 

Something like this could be good: https://www.farmers.co.nz/6628175?&nst=SEM&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5M_xoaKT9wIVk5NmAh3u6QovEAQYAiABEgITTfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Samsung is very tempting but they left a sour taste in my mouth when all plastics cracked on our Samsung Fridge and they refused to fix it. 

Batman
  #2915838 19-May-2022 07:16
have used these style in the past - dry in 30 mins ymmv




Jase2985
  #2915839 19-May-2022 07:17
1. needs a 20A socket, and a suitable breaker to make it work.

 

2. wider deeper and taller than a standard dryer, so may not fit.

 

3. harsh on clothes

 

4. noisy

 

 

 

Personally we don't use the dryer enough to consider a heat pump unit (payback period) so when we replace our current vented one which is almost dead we will just get another one.

deadlyllama
  #2915875 19-May-2022 09:16
I thought the same about washing machines once and bought an old Maytag.  Built like a tank, extremely heavy...

 

Turned out to not be that good at washing, we sold it and bought a second hand Samsung for $350 which was much better and lasted us until we had to get a combo washer/dryer to fit into our last house that didn't have space for a dryer.

 

We're fairly happy with our Beko heat pump dryer - but often need to run it on the "extra dry" cycle/etc to get things properly dry.  I just chuck a whole load of washing in so of course I'm mixing synthetics and cotton...  it's not perfect but for the price we are very very happy.

Nate001
  #2915884 19-May-2022 09:52
If you have nice clothes and value them, get a heat pump dryer as they run at lower temperatures.

 

If you need to dry multiple loads a day within a short time, get a grunty vented dryer. 

wellygary
  #2915896 19-May-2022 10:27
turtleattacks:

 

Hello team, 

 

Been looking at dryers again and saw these old fashioned dryers: https://garyanderson.co.nz/product/speed-queen-sdemnr-10kg-electric-clothes-dryer/ 

 

Anyone have any thoughts on these over the modern Miele Heat Pump dryers? 

 

 

Do you own a Boarding House, Air BnB, or small hotel ?

 

These Dryers are designed to plow through boatloads of drying day after day after day,  -- mainly sheets and Towels straight from the washer  -

 

They will be fairly harsh on domestic clothing

Quinny
  #2915984 19-May-2022 14:46
Brought AEG heat pump dryer from Harvey Norman. Love it. Can dry a king-size duvet inner with no issues. Auto adjusts the drying time. I asked in store as had stuff inside and said they used by preference for store small stuff. 5 Year warranty and one of the frequent 60 months interest-free. Last year added the 10kg AEG washer. All up has cost about 7k for both but no regrets at all.

