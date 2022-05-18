turtleattacks:

Hello team,
Been looking at dryers again and saw these old fashioned dryers: https://garyanderson.co.nz/product/speed-queen-sdemnr-10kg-electric-clothes-dryer/
Anyone have any thoughts on these over the modern Miele Heat Pump dryers?
Hello team,
Been looking at dryers again and saw these old fashioned dryers: https://garyanderson.co.nz/product/speed-queen-sdemnr-10kg-electric-clothes-dryer/
Anyone have any thoughts on these over the modern Miele Heat Pump dryers?
"Speed Queen SDEMNR 10KG Military Electric Dryer"
Does it use the same semiconductors as a T-72 ?
Must be pretty good.
20 amp power point required for electric model
I would say it would be fast :-)
I know enough to be dangerous
Say power usage isn't an issue as we get free power between 9pm-12am.
Wouldn't this be absolute idea and a tank of a dryer?
I've got a heatpump dryer and find it fantastic however it does take a while to do a load (~2hrs or so).
How I see it. Yes, you can likely torture your grid for a hour each day but you're using more power which means more greenhouse emissions for a dry that is potentially harsher on your clothes (not to mention it needs to be vented also). Heatpump dryers use bugger all power despite them taking a few hours longer - I don't personally notice power use from our dryer and it spews water down the drain instead of the air and uses less heat.
I'm not a dryer expert though. But I wouldn't go back to a regular dryer after having a heatpump dryer.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
I may be in the market for a new dryer myself soon. I've been looking at Samsungs to match the washing machine and they seem to have a little tray thing to collect the water, that I presume you empty after each load. Does it really take 2 hours though?
Mind you, my old dryer took about that time to dry a load anyway - and that was a lot smaller.
Something like this could be good: https://www.farmers.co.nz/6628175?&nst=SEM&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5M_xoaKT9wIVk5NmAh3u6QovEAQYAiABEgITTfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
@quickymart Likely much better now. My heatpump dryer is almost 10 years old and has lasted very well (think I paid about $4000 for it back in the day!) but I also know it has paid itself off with the power savings over the years and the fact we're able to dry a full load of washing as they normally have more capacity.
I still normally place the dryer on overnight during off-peak power so the time factor honestly doesn't bother me. I suspect newer heatpump dryers will be able to extract water quicker. Ours has a tank also but I have it draining into the same drainage hole as the washing machine instead given the units are stacked.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
Heat pump dryers:
Commercial style dryers:
Given three hours of free power, the grunt, fast & power hungry commercial dryer seems very attractive. - could get three loads done in that window. (but be mindfull of your pole fuse size). And I am impatient...
Take a look at second hand ones. Search "commercial dryer" on trademe They often sell very cheap as most people aren't willing to get a sparky in. I.e:
Otago:
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/laundry/washing-machines/front-loader/listing/3598753439
Auckland:
www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/laundry/dryers/listing/3594663562
quickymart:
I may be in the market for a new dryer myself soon. I've been looking at Samsungs to match the washing machine and they seem to have a little tray thing to collect the water, that I presume you empty after each load. Does it really take 2 hours though?
Mind you, my old dryer took about that time to dry a load anyway - and that was a lot smaller.
Something like this could be good: https://www.farmers.co.nz/6628175?&nst=SEM&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5M_xoaKT9wIVk5NmAh3u6QovEAQYAiABEgITTfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
The Samsung is very tempting but they left a sour taste in my mouth when all plastics cracked on our Samsung Fridge and they refused to fix it.
have used these style in the past - dry in 30 mins ymmv
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
1. needs a 20A socket, and a suitable breaker to make it work.
2. wider deeper and taller than a standard dryer, so may not fit.
3. harsh on clothes
4. noisy
Personally we don't use the dryer enough to consider a heat pump unit (payback period) so when we replace our current vented one which is almost dead we will just get another one.
I thought the same about washing machines once and bought an old Maytag. Built like a tank, extremely heavy...
Turned out to not be that good at washing, we sold it and bought a second hand Samsung for $350 which was much better and lasted us until we had to get a combo washer/dryer to fit into our last house that didn't have space for a dryer.
We're fairly happy with our Beko heat pump dryer - but often need to run it on the "extra dry" cycle/etc to get things properly dry. I just chuck a whole load of washing in so of course I'm mixing synthetics and cotton... it's not perfect but for the price we are very very happy.
If you have nice clothes and value them, get a heat pump dryer as they run at lower temperatures.
If you need to dry multiple loads a day within a short time, get a grunty vented dryer.
turtleattacks:
Hello team,
Been looking at dryers again and saw these old fashioned dryers: https://garyanderson.co.nz/product/speed-queen-sdemnr-10kg-electric-clothes-dryer/
Anyone have any thoughts on these over the modern Miele Heat Pump dryers?
Do you own a Boarding House, Air BnB, or small hotel ?
These Dryers are designed to plow through boatloads of drying day after day after day, -- mainly sheets and Towels straight from the washer -
They will be fairly harsh on domestic clothing
Brought AEG heat pump dryer from Harvey Norman. Love it. Can dry a king-size duvet inner with no issues. Auto adjusts the drying time. I asked in store as had stuff inside and said they used by preference for store small stuff. 5 Year warranty and one of the frequent 60 months interest-free. Last year added the 10kg AEG washer. All up has cost about 7k for both but no regrets at all.