turtleattacks:

I've got a heatpump dryer and find it fantastic however it does take a while to do a load (~2hrs or so).

How I see it. Yes, you can likely torture your grid for a hour each day but you're using more power which means more greenhouse emissions for a dry that is potentially harsher on your clothes (not to mention it needs to be vented also). Heatpump dryers use bugger all power despite them taking a few hours longer - I don't personally notice power use from our dryer and it spews water down the drain instead of the air and uses less heat.

I'm not a dryer expert though. But I wouldn't go back to a regular dryer after having a heatpump dryer.