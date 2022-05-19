Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Dodgy looking website links in emails.
Scammer awareness with dodgy looking email links are something I am careful about.

 

I have been reassured by the 2 organisations below that their emails are legitimate.

 

Why don't they use direct website links in their emails?

 

govt.us7 does not read like a NZ website.

 

mysublime has hints of a xxx website.

 

 

 

Hawkes Bay Reginal Council sign up for Rates by email link:

 

https://govt.us7.list-manage.com/track/click....

 

Direct website path:

 

https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/properties-and-rates/rates-by-email/

 

 

 

Heart Foundation online funding sign up:

 

https://cm.mysublime.net/....

 

Direct website path:

 

https://bigheartcharitylottery.heartfoundation.org.nz/

 

 

 

Just my 2 cent worth of paranoia for the day 😀

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Those are tracking links. They are specially formed to record who has clicked on links in emails, to that the marketing team can review the success of their email campaign. Pretty much all email marketing these days will use them.

 

This page on Mailchimp's website explains it: Use Click Tracking in Emails | Mailchimp.

 

Edit: fix link

Yep, completely stupid. The IT department at work tells us not to click any links without checking where they point to, yet all our outgoing emails use the same sort of link munging to track who's clicking on things. Even worse, all incoming emails also have their URLs rewritten so you can't see where anything is going!

 

"Do what we say, even though we make it impossible to do so."

Worse is PB tech who have their links going thru something which is blocked by antimalware so you literally cant visit any link they email you if you're behind any normal corporate firewall things.




Richard



Whereas I go out of my way to provide links like http://www.5z8.info/twitterhack_q6l9pt_double-your-wang and http://www.5z8.info/backyard-fireworks-disasters_l9r6sw_realplayer.dmg and http://www.5z8.info/kkk_r6y3mj_fake-gmail-login-page. They're all completely safe, you can click on them.

