Scammer awareness with dodgy looking email links are something I am careful about.
I have been reassured by the 2 organisations below that their emails are legitimate.
Why don't they use direct website links in their emails?
govt.us7 does not read like a NZ website.
mysublime has hints of a xxx website.
Hawkes Bay Reginal Council sign up for Rates by email link:
https://govt.us7.list-manage.com/track/click....
Direct website path:
https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/properties-and-rates/rates-by-email/
Heart Foundation online funding sign up:
https://cm.mysublime.net/....
Direct website path:
https://bigheartcharitylottery.heartfoundation.org.nz/
Just my 2 cent worth of paranoia for the day 😀