Scammer awareness with dodgy looking email links are something I am careful about.

I have been reassured by the 2 organisations below that their emails are legitimate.

Why don't they use direct website links in their emails?

govt.us7 does not read like a NZ website.

mysublime has hints of a xxx website.

Hawkes Bay Reginal Council sign up for Rates by email link:

https://govt.us7.list-manage.com/track/click....

Direct website path:

https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/properties-and-rates/rates-by-email/

Heart Foundation online funding sign up:

https://cm.mysublime.net/....

Direct website path:

https://bigheartcharitylottery.heartfoundation.org.nz/

Just my 2 cent worth of paranoia for the day 😀