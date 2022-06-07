All our lights and power outlets were dipping repeatedly on about a one minute interval today. The line technician came around and said the cutover on our roadside pole had almost melted through and wouldn't have been passing enough current under load. Can anyone explain or point to more information on that component? Would it be something we could monitor visually from the road? We didn't have much load running at the time but turning off a heater stabilised it. After the repair I turned on two dryers, an oven and three heaters with no sign of sag. Does anyone know if this is just a normal wear item or is a sign that something at the pole should be upgraded?