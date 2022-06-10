Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicElon Musk, the man (or God?)
kingdragonfly

6951 posts

Uber Geek


#296359 10-Jun-2022 16:28
Send private message quote this post

Elon Musk is really getting on my nerves.

Of the dozen stupid plot-lines twisting through the Elon Musk story, these are three that really get on my nerves.

First, the Twitter theatrics.

Second, now that Tesla no longer gets US government rebates for electric cars, no one should

Third, he's now a republican.

Lastly is many recent comments praising excessive work including praising working 12 hours/day six days week.

“[The Chinese] won’t just be burning the midnight oil, they will be burning the 3 am oil. So, they won’t even leave the factory technically, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all”

Recent internal Musk email #1:

Subject: Remote work is no longer acceptble

Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers.

If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly.

Moreover, the “office” must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.

Thanks,
Elon

Recent internal Musk email #2

Subject: To be super clear

Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. Moreover, the office must be where your actual colleagues are located, not some remote pseudo office. If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned.

The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence. That is why I lived in the factory so much – so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.

There are of course companies that don’t require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It’s been a while.

Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in.

Thanks,
Elon

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Stu1
1024 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2924848 10-Jun-2022 16:46
Send private message quote this post

So basically genius or penis

vexxxboy
3817 posts

Uber Geek


  #2924849 10-Jun-2022 16:49
Send private message quote this post

i cant stand him ever since how he acted during the cave rescue saga.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

surfisup1000
5069 posts

Uber Geek


  #2924867 10-Jun-2022 17:26
Send private message quote this post

kingdragonfly:

Third, he's now a republican.

 

Do you dislike all republicans? 



alasta
5650 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2924868 10-Jun-2022 17:28
Send private message quote this post

He's a dick, but there's no point getting wound up about it. I just ignore him and avoid buying his products. 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27693 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924877 10-Jun-2022 18:04
Send private message quote this post

he certainly has his own religion




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Lias
4855 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924896 10-Jun-2022 18:13
Send private message quote this post

As someone who's been accused of being a dick on more than one occasion, I think much of what people dislike about him is directly attributable to him being on the spectrum.

 

We're different, we see the world differently, and while Spock and Sheldon are very much stereotypes, most of us really don't have any time for emotion instead of logic. We don't really don't give a rats about you, your feelings or anything we see as obstacles to our goals. 

 

I don't agree with him on more than a few things (remote work very much being one of them), but I don't think he's a dick. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15400 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2924905 10-Jun-2022 18:25
Send private message quote this post

I don't know enough about him (nor do  I care) to judge him, but what I read doesn't impress me much. He may or may not be a 'genius', but that or being on the spectrum does not give you a free pass to ignore basic civility or decency. If he acts like a dick, it doesn't matter how many cars he makes. A dick is a dick. 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



Eva888
1047 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2924907 10-Jun-2022 18:27
Send private message quote this post

One of the richest men in the world, probably doesn’t give a rat’s a* if anyone thinks he’s great or not. Fact is he knows how to make money, is smart and 'different,' who or what is normal anyway.

Can’t help admiring the success of someone so young, he must be doing something right.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 