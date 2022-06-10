kingdragonfly:

As someone who's been accused of being a dick on more than one occasion, I think much of what people dislike about him is directly attributable to him being on the spectrum.

We're different, we see the world differently, and while Spock and Sheldon are very much stereotypes, most of us really don't have any time for emotion instead of logic. We don't really don't give a rats about you, your feelings or anything we see as obstacles to our goals.

I don't agree with him on more than a few things (remote work very much being one of them), but I don't think he's a dick.