So i have moved from one Gmail (free account) to another GMail (workspace)

99% of the contacts have changed my email to the new one

But there are 2 groups left

these 2 groups keep sending group email (about 7-14 addressees) to the old account

is there any way i can receive the gmail on the new account so i can hit reply all and reply from the new account?

i thought about forwarding but if i forward i would not be able to hit reply all