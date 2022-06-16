Anyone else think that the printed sheets that pharmacies seem to attach to the outside of the packaging on prescription medication these days s a huge security risk? It shows:

Name and address

All contact phone numbers

DOB

NHI number

Your GP's name and medical centre

A list of all medication you are on, whether it is being prescribed this time or not

If someone wants to assume your identity, they pretty much have a starter for ten all on one little page. I'm pretty scrupulous about blotting out the info with a felt pen and/or shredding it, but I imagine for a lot of people it goes straight into the recycling or rubbish.