MikeB4: We live down a long curving driveway and have no visibility of our mail box. Some weeks I may not be able to get down to the box during the day. We have asked our banks not to send replacement replacement cards via mail and we pick them up from our branch. It will be a pain if the branches close which is very likely.

Yup - being in banking (but mostly working from home) I know that the general direction of retail banking (which I am not in) is indicating that there'll be less branches and less services from said branches. If it's not a sale or making money directly, it's not really what they want.

People like you are directly affected by these decisions, but they don't seem to care.

Anyway - that's another topic. I look forward to being able to provide this video to NZ Post and have them explain what's going on.