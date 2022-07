Karajoz 750g, either the organic or barista professional - whichever is the freshest on the day. I’ll go through all stock on the shelf to check date and, if not fresh enough, will buy from the local roaster.



Until recently, these 750g bags have been between $18 and $20; I see it’s gone up to $23, but still excellent value for a roast we really like.



This reminds me of one of my favourite pet peaves, and that’s the lack of a ‘roasted on’ date by most (all?) supermarket-sold coffee. As a result, one has to work out what ‘life’ each roaster expects from their beans and count back from there - Karajoz is easy as they have a BB that’s exactly one year out (yeah, right!), while others may be three, four, six… months. Why not include both on the packet?



Also, the complete lack of decaf beans on the local supermarket shelves, but I guess that even if they stocked it, it’ll be so old I’d not want to buy it! Always buy this from my local roaster.