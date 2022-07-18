Hi everyone.

There have been posts similar to this but they were from several years ago and seem to be about phones not cameras so I've decided to create a new thread. I've been looking at camera gear and Supero is usually the cheapest option that pops up on google when it comes to new kit, which is strange because I've never heard of them. I've checked review sites like trustpilot and although the general consensus is positive there are a couple of claims of them passing off used products as new or not servicing faulty products. My question is if anyone on here has used them, and if so what's your opinion? Should I trust them with my money?

Thanks.