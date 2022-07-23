Having lived in Sydney-Melbourne-Sydney for 30 years I am so used to having the choices from factory outlets to DJ's/Meyers to Hollywood Boulevard to Paris to Milan etc type retail outlets. Now that DJ's in Wellington has gone (see this topic) Kiwi's are really only left with on line shopping for their high end clothing & accessories.

Even after we returned home to NZ we still travelled to Bali, Hong Kong etc and acquired our high end goods in these places. Though I have yet to start buying clothing & accessories on line, I will shortly. My partner has enjoyed Aussie Bum wear since their inception, which are only on line. (When we lived in Aussie it was a bit of a joke as we were in the same suburb as them).

When travelling we did love the Marks & Spencers (esp their Active Waist trousers). Though Polo Ralph Lauren are sold in the stores like Ballantynes the range is not all that good. This applies to RM Williams, Rod & Gun, Thomas Cook etc. BUT that is the problem here in the Hermit Kingdom of New Zealand. Our demographics just does not warrant these types of stores, especially one in each of the 3 big cities. My partner requires long in the front & back and arms shirts but standard chest & neck and we find they are very hard to come by in NZ. The variety is just not here.

What are forum members preferred on line retailers for high end / good quality clothing & accessories.

Any traps and pitfalls, sizing problems, tax/GST requirements, delivery problems etc.