Sitting quietly on a sofa in our lounge on the N Shore and felt a slight, single shudder under my butt. Felt like a small earthquake so I made a mental note of the time - 9:57 am.

Checked GeoNet - which I haven’t done for years - and it says that at 9:57 there was an “unnoticeable earthquake” of 1.3 scale, at 28 km depth, 20 km south of Hastings.

Amazed that I could feel something that small, that far away - must have a very sensitive butt.