So it turns out our legal system is a total joke. Anyone in NZ can register a Limited liability company for around $150 and then scam a bunch of people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. They can do this by either doing terrible work or by taking deposits and never doing any work at all. I wish I was making this up!

Now one of their victims will take the scammer to the disputes tribunal and easily win (as the scammer won’t even show up). The problem is winning a disputes tribunal case doesn’t help much. All it does is it allows you to hire a debt collector and then pay around $5,000 to liquidate the scammer’s company. This of course gives the scammer plenty of time to empty any company accounts.

Now the liquidators will do an audit of transactions and discover the scammer withdrew money while the company was insolvent. The only problem is in order to then make the scammer personally liable, they would need to take the scammer to the high court and this will cost them around $500,000. It is very rare that liquidators would do this, as they would need to be super confident they could recover more than the court costs.

So, what is the outcome? The victims (aka unsecured creditors) get $0 back and the scammer just registers a new company for $150 and starts the whole process again.

So what about going to the police then? Unfortunately, they will all tell you the same thing: It is a civil case. We hear about these types of cases all the time. Just go to the disputes tribunal.