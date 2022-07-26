Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#298909 26-Jul-2022 19:45
So it turns out our legal system is a total joke. Anyone in NZ can register a Limited liability company for around $150 and then scam a bunch of people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. They can do this by either doing terrible work or by taking deposits and never doing any work at all. I wish I was making this up!

 

Now one of their victims will take the scammer to the disputes tribunal and easily win (as the scammer won’t even show up). The problem is winning a disputes tribunal case doesn’t help much. All it does is it allows you to hire a debt collector and then pay around $5,000 to liquidate the scammer’s company. This of course gives the scammer plenty of time to empty any company accounts.

 

Now the liquidators will do an audit of transactions and discover the scammer withdrew money while the company was insolvent. The only problem is in order to then make the scammer personally liable, they would need to take the scammer to the high court and this will cost them around $500,000. It is very rare that liquidators would do this, as they would need to be super confident they could recover more than the court costs.

 

So, what is the outcome? The victims (aka unsecured creditors) get $0 back and the scammer just registers a new company for $150 and starts the whole process again.

 

So what about going to the police then? Unfortunately, they will all tell you the same thing: It is a civil case. We hear about these types of cases all the time. Just go to the disputes tribunal.

  #2946704 26-Jul-2022 20:07
Is liquidation a required step before the director responsibility liability can be applied?

  #2946706 26-Jul-2022 20:16
the scammer just registers a new company for $150 and starts the whole process again

The companies office has a provision to ban directors for only one case of mismanagement after assessing the evidence. It appears this process does not necessarily require a court judgement:

https://companies-register.companiesoffice.govt.nz/help-centre/company-directors/banned-directors/

  #2946707 26-Jul-2022 20:22
Correct, that can be done for free. It can take a while though.



  #2946709 26-Jul-2022 20:25
gzt: Is liquidation a required step before the director responsibility liability can be applied?

 

That's right. If you try and just take the director to the disputes tribunal then the application will be rejected because your contract was just with a company.

  #2946712 26-Jul-2022 20:41
The only problem is in order to then make the scammer personally liable, they [the liquidators] would need to take the scammer to the high court and this will cost them around $500,000. It is very rare that liquidators would do this, as they would need to be super confident they could recover more than the court costs.

This strikes me as being a very high figure for the kind of obviously malicious case you describe. The cost estimates I see for straightforward cases in the high court are a tiny fraction of this.

  #2946724 26-Jul-2022 21:23
gzt:
The only problem is in order to then make the scammer personally liable, they [the liquidators] would need to take the scammer to the high court and this will cost them around $500,000. It is very rare that liquidators would do this, as they would need to be super confident they could recover more than the court costs.

This strikes me as being a very high figure for the kind of obviously malicious case you describe. The cost estimates I see for straightforward cases in the high court are a tiny fraction of this.

 

https://gerryrea.co.nz/why-dont-liquidators-sue-the-directors/?fbclid=IwAR0lkwzmV7u7p4D8AJ0uU3k4FLfedwWERy4HhGDv0XR8niiZFLnsHfUtm6Y

 

"The Court and legal costs for liquidators taking such an action can easily reach $100,000.  If the liquidators lose, they will be required in addition, to pay the Court ordered costs of the defendant."

 

 

 

Also, I recently spoke to a liquidator from BDO who told me the legal costs could be around $500,000 even when there is clear evidence of director fraud.

