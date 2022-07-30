Hi there forumites.



I am looking for a Fujitsu Futro S920 ThinClient box to install pfSense in. I currently have a HP 8200 SFF, but it consumes about 40W and the S920 apparently around 10W. I am open to look at other solutions if cost effective and powerful enough for my needs so happy to (1) buy a S920 of soneone or be pointed in the right direction to get one or (2) consider other options that will serve my purpose.



