It’s one of the cheapest and prolific fish with a delicate taste and white so suitable for non fishy smelling sticks and processing etc. Also used for crab sticks.



This is the season for fresh Hoki, usually August it comes down in price a lot. Instead of buying it crumbed and packaged you could consider freezing your own.



It’s a very delicate fish so I would freeze half fillets unwrapped on a tray then lightly spray the frozen filets with water which will freeze onto it and give a protective coating then wrap each separately.



To cook, take out and prepare with either a batter or flour egg and crumb while still frozen and just gently fry, or add to a curry frozen.