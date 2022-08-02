Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWiFi tracking and how to avoid it

neb

neb

6501 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#299006 2-Aug-2022 19:30
Send private message quote this post

Not sure which is the best forum for this but it's more a privacy issue than a tech one: There have been a pile of stories recently about retailers, and no doubt others, tracking people via the WiFi on their electronic leashes. Pretty much every mobile WiFi device uses active scanning where it broadcasts continuous probe requests, which makes them very easily traceable.

 

 
For Android devices, a simple countermeasure is to geofence your WiFi usage, so only turn WiFi on when you're at a location where you'll be using it. The app I use for this is WiFi Automatic by j4velin (be aware that there are several others under the same name), which has various options for selectively enabling WiFi, including a geofence one where it's only turned on when you're near an AP that you're actually using. With both Bluetooth and WiFi off it means only the government is left tracking you (via cellular data) rather than absolutely anyone who feels like it.

 

This probably extends battery life a bit as well since you're not constantly broadcasting probe requests when not connected.

Create new topic
RunningMan
7065 posts

Uber Geek


  #2949852 2-Aug-2022 19:46
Send private message quote this post

iPhones since 5 use random MAC addresses for scanning, and for joining networks since iOS 14. https://support.apple.com/en-nz/guide/security/secb9cb3140c/web

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.

neb

neb

6501 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2949863 2-Aug-2022 20:14
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

iPhones since 5 use random MAC addresses for scanning, and for joining networks since iOS 14. https://support.apple.com/en-nz/guide/security/secb9cb3140c/web

 

 

Android does that too, and the better trackers have already worked around it. It also breaks anything based on fixed MAC addresses, e.g. filtering for access control.

gzt

gzt
13691 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2949867 2-Aug-2022 20:27
Send private message quote this post

better trackers have already worked around it

how does that work?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 