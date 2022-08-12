The talent on geekzone never fails to impress so decided to post this query. Was tossing up using the android forum, but 'off topic' maybe a better fit.

I have my daily NZ mobile with a number that very few people know. I cant remember the last time I received a text or call scam on it. Paranoid me thinks this event is too much of a coincidence.

Yesterday I was out and decided to google search door cams comparing prices at many Auckland merchants.

First time ever searching this generic item on this device. The usual big IT stores came up and a good number of 2nd tier merchants some of which I clicked on and all seemed legit with local addresses etc but I did nothing further other than browsing.

About 6:40am this morning my signal messenger app received a text from a purported NZ mobile number with the message "Video at your door. See, hear & speak from them from your smartphone. Easy install....."etc

A link follows - 2letsgonow.xyxz/***** , then reply stop to unsubscribe

3x boxes beneath Stop, Okay, Open Link

I have left it sitting there, and dont intend to do any of the options other than probably delete the txt from within the signal app.

I am convinced its a scam of course, but my curiosity is such that I wonder if the super clever marketing types in IT have a way of extracting identifier details & numbers from devices hitting their web pages or is it just a massive coincidence and lucky me I should buy a lotto ticket today.

Is there anything I can do to make my rare mobile google searching more anonymous?

I do use occasionally duckduckgo on the phone but not out of habit.

Any comments appreciated please.