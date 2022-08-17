Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Subway - Best 'Sub of the Day'
Shindig

#299170 17-Aug-2022 17:04
Hello.

 

I have come into possesion of two subway gift vouchers.

 

It is redeemable against a free sub of the day. I can't remember the last time I ate subway.

 

Which is the best Sub of the day? 




jarledb
Webhead
  #2955657 17-Aug-2022 17:09
This should be fun :D

 

Makes it easy that there is just four though.

 

Meatball melt
Leg ham
Pizza melt
Pork riblet

 

Personally I would say the correct answer is Meatball melt.

richms
  #2955660 17-Aug-2022 17:18
Meatball with the orange cheese is my go to option. If you ask they will put more of the meatball sauce onto it as well which is IMO better than adding any of the others. Double meat too because noone has time for half the meat it should have.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2955662 17-Aug-2022 17:25
Last time I've visited a Subway I asked for one of the melt versions. Instead of making it like described the person behind the counter started asking me what I wanted on it. 

 

That's not how it works. I didn't ask for a custom creation. I asked for a specific thing.




Linux
  #2955666 17-Aug-2022 17:29
Meatball

tweake
  #2955670 17-Aug-2022 17:37
freitasm:

 

Last time I've visited a Subway I asked for one of the melt versions. Instead of making it like described the person behind the counter started asking me what I wanted on it. 

 

That's not how it works. I didn't ask for a custom creation. I asked for a specific thing.

 

 

thats not how it works, its always custom. thats why they ask.

 

 

 

meatball is a good go to.

 

I highly recommend adding onions to it before toasting it.

Scott3
  #2955673 17-Aug-2022 17:43
Meatball is one of the yummiest items on their menu. Of course, that goes hand in hand with being the least healthy.

