Hello.
I have come into possesion of two subway gift vouchers.
It is redeemable against a free sub of the day. I can't remember the last time I ate subway.
Which is the best Sub of the day?
This should be fun :D
Makes it easy that there is just four though.
Meatball melt
Leg ham
Pizza melt
Pork riblet
Personally I would say the correct answer is Meatball melt.
Last time I've visited a Subway I asked for one of the melt versions. Instead of making it like described the person behind the counter started asking me what I wanted on it.
That's not how it works. I didn't ask for a custom creation. I asked for a specific thing.
thats not how it works, its always custom. thats why they ask.
meatball is a good go to.
I highly recommend adding onions to it before toasting it.
Meatball is one of the yummiest items on their menu. Of course, that goes hand in hand with being the least healthy.