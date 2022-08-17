Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicIf you had 1-3 Months to travel or holiday, where would you go?
Aaroona

3067 posts

Uber Geek


#299176 17-Aug-2022 23:10
Send private message

I'm coming towards the end of my current contract and while a part of me wants to renew, another part of me is thinking it may be time to take a short hiatus to refocus and pause. It's been a fairly stressful 6-8 months, and so an opportunity presents itself for me to take some time.

 

The problem is, beyond the "I want to get back to Europe" for a bit, Australia to see friends, and visit some new places like Bali, Canada, etc. - I don't specifically know what I want to see or do. So I'm probably going to dig into some TopDeck type tours to see what they have... What I would hate to happen is to take 1-3 months and do... nothing at all? 

 

But additionally, I'm opening it to you all - If you had the time... where would you be going right now, and why? 

Create new topic
Scott3
2871 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2955823 18-Aug-2022 01:24
Send private message quote this post

"What I would hate to happen is to take 1-3 months and do... nothing at all"

 

Doing nothing at all doesn't sound bad at all for me, especially If I was coming off a stressful time.

 

Spent a about 3 nights in Boracay in the Philippines earlier this year, could easily do three weeks.

 

Stayed in the resort in the photo (room was on the left hand side, towards the end), Room rates were under NZD100 a night at the time, with a massive breakfast spread included. One of the worlds best beaches, and a long commercial strip of Hospo / nightlife stuff in walking distance.

 

Henann Garden Resort, Boracay ‐ Official website

 

 

 

In terms of less lazy things I would love to do overseas:

 

  • Ski / Snowboarding holiday in Japan
  • Ski / Snowboarding holiday at either whistler or one of the big euro resorts.
  • Drive to the end of the earth. Buy a SUV in say California, and drive super far north, either the Ice Road to Tuktoyaktuk, Canada or Alaska’s Dalton Highway
  • Spend a week to two at a dedicated kitesurf resort (I don't know how to kitesurf).
  • Go ocean cruising on a small sailboat, in the pacific islands somewhere (I know how to sail, and did some bare boat charters as a kit).
  • General tourism stuff in central to eastern part's of Europe that I haven't been to before (Scandinavia, prauge etc)
  • Some kind of wildlife safari in Africa somewhere
  • General tourism in Japan
  • General tourisem in South Korea
  • Epic 4x4 self drive touring in aussie, so much to choose from, perhaps the Canning Stock Route.
  • Visit a failed civilation or two. Machu Picchu / easter island etc.
  • More USA tourisem (Glacier National Park? Yosemite?)
  • Visit Antarctica (via a cruise ship)
  • Visit Cuba

Sadly I don't get to choose now I have a wife and kids.

 

 

 

Really comes down to what you like and how much money you want to spend.

 

 

 

Some of my most memorable holidays as a child were bareboat sailing boat charters in the Greek islands and the Whitsunday's. But you kinda want a group for that.

 

 

 

Could also consider using the time and money to break into a new hobby, and take it to a fairly serious level. Something like boating, Scuba diving, aviation (fixed wing powered / glider / powered paraglider)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 