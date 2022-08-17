I'm coming towards the end of my current contract and while a part of me wants to renew, another part of me is thinking it may be time to take a short hiatus to refocus and pause. It's been a fairly stressful 6-8 months, and so an opportunity presents itself for me to take some time.

The problem is, beyond the "I want to get back to Europe" for a bit, Australia to see friends, and visit some new places like Bali, Canada, etc. - I don't specifically know what I want to see or do. So I'm probably going to dig into some TopDeck type tours to see what they have... What I would hate to happen is to take 1-3 months and do... nothing at all?

But additionally, I'm opening it to you all - If you had the time... where would you be going right now, and why?