Note the "transport chaos in Auckland".
Read the article and the chaos is that some buses and ferries have cancelled due to weather.
William needs to look up the definition of chaos. And get a new job.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
Probably went through their editorial system ai publishing tool that changes "some rain, drive slow" to "apocalypse, drive as though life itself depends on it!"
And somewhat related. A bit. Slammed. Why does a bit of criticism constantly get turned into slammed ? can't they spell criticised ? (or is it criticized...).
No I don't mean slamming of doors, though if a journalist did need to comment on door closing, it would also morph into door slamming.
rb99
The contrast cracks me up. People are evacuating their homes in Nelson but it's the disruption to public transport in Auckland that's chaos.
Mike