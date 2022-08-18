Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport chaos in Auckland

#299179 18-Aug-2022 08:54
Note the "transport chaos in Auckland".

 

Read the article and the chaos is that some buses and ferries have cancelled due to weather. 

 

William needs to look up the definition of chaos. And get a new job.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

  #2955883 18-Aug-2022 08:57
Probably went through their editorial system ai publishing tool that changes "some rain, drive slow" to "apocalypse, drive as though life itself depends on it!" 

  #2955884 18-Aug-2022 09:01
Aucklander here. Transport has indeed been bad this morning, but honestly no different to any other wet/stormy/windy Winter day. Classic “journalism”.

  #2955885 18-Aug-2022 09:06
And somewhat related. A bit. Slammed. Why does a bit of criticism constantly get turned into slammed ? can't they spell criticised ? (or is it criticized...).

 

No I don't mean slamming of doors, though if a journalist did need to comment on door closing, it would also morph into door slamming.




rb99



  #2955889 18-Aug-2022 09:25
The contrast cracks me up.  People are evacuating their homes in Nelson but it's the disruption to public transport in Auckland that's chaos.




Mike

