I found this on my driveway and I have no idea what it is from.
Worried it might have come from my car. (Subaru legacy 2006, or my wife's Ford Mondeo 2019), but can't see where it might have come from.
The yellow things look like the handles off something, but it would help if the photo showed the end of them...
Gurezaemon:
The black mystery object was sitting on the handles of a multi grip. (didn't have any bananas for scale)
Sort of looks like a trailer cover holder, or possible a rope holder off a boat or something.
No trailer or boat.
Only other thing that goes up the driveway are bicycles and can't see where it would come off a bike.
blackjack17:
I love that you had to explain this LOL.
As for the item, tried doing a reverse image search after cutting out the object but no luck on that.
Ah. Sorry. My bad.
20 questions?
Is there a prize for the winner?
But, yes, it is very strange. It's not like they fell off something and ended up as per the photo.
I folow with interest!!