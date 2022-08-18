Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
blackjack17

#299183 18-Aug-2022 12:21
I found this on my driveway and I have no idea what it is from.

 

Worried it might have come from my car.  (Subaru legacy 2006, or my wife's Ford Mondeo 2019), but can't see where it might have come from.

 

 

 




Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #2955981 18-Aug-2022 12:25
The yellow things look like the handles off something, but it would help if the photo showed the end of them...




blackjack17

  #2955983 18-Aug-2022 12:28
Gurezaemon:

 

The yellow things look like the handles off something, but it would help if the photo showed the end of them...

 

 

 

 

The black mystery object was sitting on the handles of a multi grip. (didn't have any bananas for scale)




lxsw20
  #2956031 18-Aug-2022 12:42
Sort of looks like a trailer cover holder, or possible a rope holder off a boat or something.



blackjack17

  #2956036 18-Aug-2022 12:46
No trailer or boat.

 

Only other thing that goes up the driveway are bicycles and can't see where it would come off a bike. 




hotsupes
#2956044 18-Aug-2022 13:13
blackjack17:

 

Gurezaemon:

 

The yellow things look like the handles off something, but it would help if the photo showed the end of them...

 

 

 

 

The black mystery object was sitting on the handles of a multi grip. (didn't have any bananas for scale)

 

 

 

 

I love that you had to explain this LOL.

 

 

 

As for the item, tried doing a reverse image search after cutting out the object but no luck on that.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #2956046 18-Aug-2022 13:18
blackjack17:

 

Gurezaemon:

 

The yellow things look like the handles off something, but it would help if the photo showed the end of them...

 

 

 

 

The black mystery object was sitting on the handles of a multi grip. (didn't have any bananas for scale)

 

 

Ah. Sorry. My bad.

 

 




linw
  #2956047 18-Aug-2022 13:20
20 questions?

 

Is there a prize for the winner?

 

But, yes, it is very strange. It's not like they fell off something and ended up as per the photo.

 

I folow with interest!!

