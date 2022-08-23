Just had an order for an Aqara E1 curtain driver go through. Card has been charged. I hadn't heard that they were delivering here again - did I miss something? Anyone care to get their credit-card out to confirm?
When did they stop ? Not that I order from them often...... but dont recall anything saying they'd stopped, just more everything was delayed.
They stopped end of 2019 - when GST collection became required. See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=261311
gajan: Did they collect GST ? I thought that was why they stopped (too smaller a market from UK for NZ to warrant setting up the collection etc).
Just had a look - yes, they did.
Guessing that they found a way to make it work, maybe sharing some of the backend stuff across the the ".com" and ".au" sites?
Looks like some items do, some don't - you get the old "we don't know when this will be available", and after switching to my Youshop address it becomes available.
Hooray! Yes, I can confirm that an item that's been sitting in my basket for three years is now orderable and includes GST.
Thanks for posting or I wouldn't have known :)
Edit: Amazon.co.jp also works again!