ForumsOff topicAmazon UK delivering to NZ again?
cebo

Master Geek


#299245 23-Aug-2022 20:37
Just had an order for an Aqara E1 curtain driver go through.  Card has been charged.  I hadn't heard that they were delivering here again - did I miss something?  Anyone care to get their credit-card out to confirm?

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
  #2958424 23-Aug-2022 20:48
When did they stop ? Not that I order from them often...... but dont recall anything saying they'd stopped, just more everything was delayed.

 

 




gajan
Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
  #2958425 23-Aug-2022 20:50
Did they collect GST ? I thought that was why they stopped (too smaller a market from UK for NZ to warrant setting up the collection etc).




cebo

Master Geek


  #2958473 23-Aug-2022 21:07
xpd:

 

When did they stop ? Not that I order from them often...... but dont recall anything saying they'd stopped, just more everything was delayed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

They stopped end of 2019 - when GST collection became required.  See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=261311



cebo

Master Geek


  #2958474 23-Aug-2022 21:08
gajan: Did they collect GST ? I thought that was why they stopped (too smaller a market from UK for NZ to warrant setting up the collection etc).

 

 

 

Just had a look - yes, they did.

wellygary
Uber Geek


  #2958501 23-Aug-2022 21:16
gajan: Did they collect GST ? I thought that was why they stopped (too smaller a market from UK for NZ to warrant setting up the collection etc).

 

Guessing that they found a way to make it work, maybe sharing some of the backend stuff across the the ".com" and ".au" sites?

Zigg
Master Geek


  #2958510 23-Aug-2022 22:04
Looks like some items do, some don't - you get the old "we don't know when this will be available", and after switching to my Youshop address it becomes available.

Behodar
Uber Geek

Trusted
  #2958511 23-Aug-2022 22:18
Hooray! Yes, I can confirm that an item that's been sitting in my basket for three years is now orderable and includes GST.

 

Thanks for posting or I wouldn't have known :)

 

Edit: Amazon.co.jp also works again!

