I have never used Ali Express before and would like to know if it is safe and reputable. An internet search seems to suggest its fine, but I wanted to be sure.

I am struggling to find any local supplies of reolink cameras and NVR systems so have started looking offshore. The particular ones I want are selling on Amazon's REOLINK store but for some reason they wont ship to NZ, even though the same store will ship different models of their camera to NZ.

I found a link to what claims to be the official store of Reolink on Ali Express and they say they do ship to NZ, so this might be an option, even though they are more expensive than that Amazon package deal.

Its likely to be around $1000 or so for 4 cameras and the NVR, so I wanted to check it is a safe bet to use them.