Ali Express - is it safe?
#299286 26-Aug-2022 13:00
I have never used Ali Express before and would like to know if it is safe and reputable.  An internet search seems to suggest its fine, but I wanted to be sure.

 

I am struggling to find any local supplies of reolink cameras and NVR systems so have started looking offshore.   The particular ones I want are selling on Amazon's REOLINK store but for some reason they wont ship to NZ, even though the same store will ship different models of their camera to NZ.

 

I found a link to what claims to be the official store of Reolink on Ali Express and they say they do ship to NZ, so this might be an option, even though they are more  expensive than that Amazon package deal.

 

Its likely to be around $1000 or so for 4 cameras and the NVR, so I wanted to check it is a safe bet to use them.

  #2959773 26-Aug-2022 13:06
Yep, haven't had issues with ordering from Ali.

 

Had also ordered a NVR few months back (can't remember the brand) and turned up pretty quickly

  #2959775 26-Aug-2022 13:12
I have ordered from Ali Express a dozen times and don't have any concerns about them.  They're basically a storefront for anyone who wants to sell anything, and they deal with payment and disputes. The main things to be aware of are:

 

  • There are probably scam listings. Choose a reputable seller with a high score and who has sold plenty of things.
  • Listings might not always be 100% accurate - they usually are but sometimes the model numbers might not be perfect
  • Shipping is highly variable. Things almost always turn up eventually, but the shipping time varies between 14 days and 14 months even when you select the same shipping method. Lately things seem to be better through reasonably quickly, though an order I made in March took about six months to arrive. By then I had a refund and ordered the same thing from Amazon AU, which is very reliable and delivers in 7-10 days using NZPost. My latest shipping is with Canaio, even though I chose Ali Express Standard shipping, it looks like it should arrive within two weeks.

  #2959776 26-Aug-2022 13:13
AliExpress is a platform/marketplace as Amazon. There're sellers on platform, check sellers' ratings/reviews.




helping others at evgenyk.nz



  #2959783 26-Aug-2022 13:24
mrgsm021:

 

Yep, haven't had issues with ordering from Ali.

 

Had also ordered a NVR few months back (can't remember the brand) and turned up pretty quickly

 

 

Something that I just thought of, what happens around the plug it comes with?  Do you need an adapter?  Does it handle 240v?

  #2959787 26-Aug-2022 13:37
Check the listing, it should tell you (or give you the option) what voltages it uses.

 

Most likely it will not come with an AU/NZ plug, but I have had the option on items form Ali before.

 

As said above, check the sellers reputation (number of orders). You can ask questions, they are usually answered (not always with a useful answer though).

 

 

 

I've only ever had to open one dispute, and it was sorted immediately (wrong type of LED bulbs). I've made about 50 orders from them.

  #2959793 26-Aug-2022 13:59
duckDecoy:

 

Something that I just thought of, what happens around the plug it comes with?  Do you need an adapter?  Does it handle 240v?

 

 

It depends on the listing, some give you option to choose AU as the actual power supply type (not an adaptor), which was the case for my NVR order.

  #2959795 26-Aug-2022 14:06
trig42:

 

Check the listing, it should tell you (or give you the option) what voltages it uses.

 

Most likely it will not come with an AU/NZ plug, but I have had the option on items form Ali before.

 

As said above, check the sellers reputation (number of orders). You can ask questions, they are usually answered (not always with a useful answer though).

 

 

 

I've only ever had to open one dispute, and it was sorted immediately (wrong type of LED bulbs). I've made about 50 orders from them.

 

 

Im not seeing anything unless im being thick, here's the link: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32967669961.html

 

I also just found the option to get it cheaper from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Reolink-Channel-Security-Recorder-RLN8-410/dp/B01D2TQXJW

 

I'm not an electronics person and have never purchased electronics from overseas.  Other than needing a plug adapter so it can fit in the socket, is there any problem with me buying the NVR from say the US and plugging it in here where we have 240V? 

 

 



  #2959802 26-Aug-2022 14:16
It looks like it is a 48V DC device, not sure if it comes with an external power brick or not.

 

If it does, most of those can take 100-240V in, and you can swap out the AC part (fig 8 cable or PC 'jugplug' cable).

 

Looking through the feedback on the Ali site, they've sold them all over the place (including NZ).

  #2959807 26-Aug-2022 14:42
I have ordered a reolink from Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H3QVZQ2 - as it was cheaper than aliexpress. 

 

Came with a US power cable and a universal powerbrick. New cable and all was fine.




Richard rich.ms

