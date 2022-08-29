I have always, since I was a kid, struggled to learn from textbooks. I sometimes struggle to absorb information if the terminology is the same as established terminology definitions I already know, it's not impossible but it does take some time.

I have been in the past, a voracious reader of fiction, and I can read and absorb that kind of content very quickly. My wife thinks it's because I skim-read, which isn't really possible when you are reading non-fiction. I have always learned easiest if someone can explain something to me, videos, or doing things myself. Once I have fundamentals, I am usually set for the rest of the content on top of it. For me somethings having something explained a different way makes it click, but with books that doesn't really usually work too well. I definitely find it easier if I can use real world examples.

I am keen to explore if there is a formal diagnosis for what I struggle with and if there are ways to overcome it. I am not really sure where to start, but I'd like to be able to learn new things faster and more completely than I currently do.

It may or may not be tied to a lifelong struggle with procrastination.

Does anyone have any ideas on what I could do as a next step to getting some assistance?