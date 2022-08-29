Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I have always, since I was a kid, struggled to learn from textbooks. I sometimes struggle to absorb information if the terminology is the same as established terminology definitions I already know, it's not impossible but it does take some time. 

 

I have been in the past, a voracious reader of fiction, and I can read and absorb that kind of content very quickly. My wife thinks it's because I skim-read, which isn't really possible when you are reading non-fiction. I have always learned easiest if someone can explain something to me, videos, or doing things myself. Once I have fundamentals, I am usually set for the rest of the content on top of it. For me somethings having something explained a different way makes it click, but with books that doesn't really usually work too well. I definitely find it easier if I can use real world examples.

 

I am keen to explore if there is a formal diagnosis for what I struggle with and if there are ways to overcome it. I am not really sure where to start, but I'd like to be able to learn new things faster and more completely than I currently do. 

 

 

 

It may or may not be tied to a lifelong struggle with procrastination.

 

 

 

Does anyone have any ideas on what I could do as a next step to getting some assistance? 

 

 

Everybody has different ways of learning, there may be nothing wrong with you.

 

I personally learn best in a classroom situation, learning from books and video is all good until something goes wrong and I can spend way too long going in circles, having a fresh set of eyes that know what they are doing can help imensly.

 

The first step would be to talk to your GP, they should be able to point you in the right direction, give advice and a referral.

 

John

 

 




I'm absolutely a hands on or visual person. I can read text but it only gets me so far, pictures help, and videos are even better or watching it in person. However I get the most of of doing it myself with being hands on.

I can also read fiction no issue.

I think it's simply a matter of learning styles.

I wouldn't worry about it. I've found textbooks hard too, but after talking about it with someone it's makes more sense

 

This video from Veritasium, does a good job of talking about people's expectation of learning styles & what actually matters - namely, that you take in the information in multiple different ways & they compliment one another.

 

Learning style myth

 

 

 

 

