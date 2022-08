No one ever talks about the poisonous chemicals and emissions of the billions of dollars worth of ammunition being blown into the atmosphere in all wars not just Ukraine. What is the damage to the planet from tanks, planes, bombs and artillery used and the effects on our atmosphere and climate. I suspect such a conversation is not in the interests of the mighty war machine that builds, supplies and utilises arms.



Every couple of days the US and other countries approve another few billion $ for more arms and in the same breath tells citizens to turn off the lights to save energy but to brace for a very long war...so more damage to the atmosphere that drives our planet. How does anything we do as citizens to be greener ever mitigate the effects of the entire war industry. It’s like spitting at a waterfall.