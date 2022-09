Hi there. Perhaps someone here has come across this. I have a 1 yr old Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. I am currently in Australia and I'd like to send it to my elderly parents who's old phone has just stopped working back in NZ.Has anyone imported or been sent a used phone? What value would you declare this phone at? Didnt think there were exceptions for used phones.

Thanks.

Edit: typo in title. Lol, have an iPhone too.