I don't know about everyone else, but for years I've had trouble with getting deodorant marks on my shirts - Does anyone have a line on the best stain remover for this?

I've tried;

- Vinegar (and baking soda)

- Most stain removers I can find at the supermarket.

- Lemon (and water)

- Rewashing

- Changing to different deodorants

- Tried both roll-on and spray.

- Among other stuff.

- Soaking with Oxi-action and a the likes - this sort of worked, but is a bit of a process.

I'm hoping that I'm not alone and someone has found a solution... Google seems to just keep bringing up the same things over and over. And I really don't want to have to throw out my shirts.