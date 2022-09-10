Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicThe best stain-remover for deodorant marks?
Aaroona

3072 posts

Uber Geek


#299470 10-Sep-2022 15:20
Send private message quote this post

I don't know about everyone else, but for years I've had trouble with getting deodorant marks on my shirts - Does anyone have a line on the best stain remover for this? 

 

I've tried;

 

- Vinegar (and baking soda)
- Most stain removers I can find at the supermarket.
- Lemon (and water)
- Rewashing
- Changing to different deodorants
- Tried both roll-on and spray.
- Among other stuff.
- Soaking with Oxi-action and a the likes - this sort of worked, but is a bit of a process.

 

 

 

I'm hoping that I'm not alone and someone has found a solution... Google seems to just keep bringing up the same things over and over. And I really don't want to have to throw out my shirts. 

Create new topic
rscole86
4561 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2965481 10-Sep-2022 15:35
Send private message quote this post

As the stains set in, whatever you do it'll need manual scrubbing, soaking just won't do it.

I use to have this problem, making sure deodorant is applied the night before or given a good drying time before dressing helps a lot.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
PsychoSmiley
177 posts

Master Geek


  #2965483 10-Sep-2022 15:43
Send private message quote this post

While I can't give you a solution for this, I can say look into plain white t-shirts as undershirts. I never found out to clean the stains also I instead opted to use white v-neck tees and they take the brunt of everything leaving the shirts much cleaner.

MadEngineer
3084 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2965487 10-Sep-2022 16:28
Send private message quote this post

File 13

 

Also, what anti-perspirant are you using?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review
Posted 4-Sep-2022 10:59

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15

Fitbit Introduce Next Generation Smart Devices
Posted 27-Aug-2022 12:44

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 