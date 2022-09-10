I don't know about everyone else, but for years I've had trouble with getting deodorant marks on my shirts - Does anyone have a line on the best stain remover for this?
I've tried;
- Vinegar (and baking soda)
- Most stain removers I can find at the supermarket.
- Lemon (and water)
- Rewashing
- Changing to different deodorants
- Tried both roll-on and spray.
- Among other stuff.
- Soaking with Oxi-action and a the likes - this sort of worked, but is a bit of a process.
I'm hoping that I'm not alone and someone has found a solution... Google seems to just keep bringing up the same things over and over. And I really don't want to have to throw out my shirts.