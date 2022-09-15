I have a friend in South America (Brazil, specifically) who I would like to send some Kiwi treats to. He is a Kiwi but has resided there for a few years and misses Whittakers as well as some other Kiwi food.

I realise I could package it and post it myself, but I'm trying to find people's experiences of places that pick and pack and send, and you just pay them to do it as I don't have a lot of free time.

https://web.archive.org/web/20201124154820/kiwigrubbox.com/ >> this place used to be quite good with a decent range and free delivery! but they've been offline for a few months now (hence why the Internet Archive link)

https://www.shopnz.com/collections/nz-gift-baskets-and-boxes >> this one is okay but the range is pretty tiny compared to Kiwi Grub Box

Anyone able to suggest something like this, preferably with cheap (or free) and tracked delivery?