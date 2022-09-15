Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicParking over fire hydrants
SirHumphreyAppleby

2014 posts

Uber Geek


#300523 15-Sep-2022 13:53
Send private message quote this post

Without going into the specifics (Auckland Transport, enough said), what are the actual rules surrounding parking near fire hydrants?

 

According to Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004 S6.10(2) "A driver or person in charge of a vehicle must not stop, stand, or park the vehicle between the nearer edge of the roadway and any portion of a marking on the roadway indicating the presence of a fire hydrant, the centre of which marking is not more than 6 m from a fire hydrant situated outside the roadway".

 

Based on what I have seen over the years with tickets being issued for cars parked between the marking near the centre of the road and the yellow curb marking, I interpret this as meaning parking in front of the curb marking is an offence. I still see this enforced on the main road, but complaints relating to the exact same thing on residential streets go nowhere. This is apparent because there has been no change in driver behaviour, despite multiple complaints about repeat offenders. Recently, AT started including a summary of action taken and many of the complaints are coming back stating "Officer attended - vehicle parked legally". The only exception seems to be when vehicles are parked on top of hydrants in the road, which is certainly not the case up on the main road.

 

Vehicles parking over driveways (not enforced) and over fire hydrants are a real risk to people and property, unlike someone innocently driving down a poorly marked bus lane for example, so I would consider these rules that need to be strictly enforced. In the case of parking over driveways, the rules even state they MUST be considered an obstruction if within 1m, but AT seems to pick and choose which rules to apply and how to apply them.

Create new topic
Handsomedan
4926 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2968639 15-Sep-2022 14:07
Send private message quote this post

I would assume by the logic of Bus Lane infringements being heavily policed and Hydrant infringements not, that it has a lot to do with what brings in more revenue. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
hsvhel
823 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2968641 15-Sep-2022 14:12
Send private message quote this post

Have had this conversation from a fireman's perspective before.  They will do one of two things if needed.

 

-Move you car in the quickest most efficient method for them, usually using the rig

 

-Provide your cabin with ample ventilation through windown removal. this also allows for an A-B hose run to.  win/win

 

 

alasta
5782 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2968645 15-Sep-2022 14:20
Send private message quote this post

Suburban parking enforcement is also pretty much non-existent in Wellington. I frequently run around the city and constantly see cars parked over fire hydrants, driveways, yellow lines, bus stops and footpaths. 

 

Recently a lot of street parking has been removed and it seems that drivers are rebelling and have discovered that there are no consequences for doing so. I emailed one of my local councilors about it and she just ignored me. 



cruxis
389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2968646 15-Sep-2022 14:24
Send private message quote this post

Can the houseowner park accross his own driveway entrance? I do it all the time if I know going out again later.

Dingbatt
5908 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2968651 15-Sep-2022 14:32
Send private message quote this post

This prompted me to go out and look at the hydrant outside our place. The hydrant point itself is right against the line dividing our property from the council verge. As a courtesy (and for self preservation) I keep the area around the cover clean and clear of vegetation. The yellow paint is fading on the cover and if you get the angle correct in the right light, you can just about make out yellow marking on the kerb. (A roundabout way of saying the paint could do with a freshen up).

 

Oh, and the neighbour’s car is currently parked across the kerb marking.

 

The OP only needed to state “Auckland Transport” and all else is explained. Too busy on their anti car crusade to do much of real value.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

scuwp
3594 posts

Uber Geek


  #2968654 15-Sep-2022 14:37
Send private message quote this post

cruxis:

Can the houseowner park accross his own driveway entrance? I do it all the time if I know going out again later.



No!




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

blackjack17
1517 posts

Uber Geek


  #2968655 15-Sep-2022 14:38
Send private message quote this post

cruxis:

 

Can the houseowner park accross his own driveway entrance? I do it all the time if I know going out again later.

 

 

 

 

No you can't.  You can get ticketed for that.




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review
Posted 4-Sep-2022 10:59

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 