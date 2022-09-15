SirHumphreyAppleby

Without going into the specifics (Auckland Transport, enough said), what are the actual rules surrounding parking near fire hydrants?

According to Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004 S6.10(2) "A driver or person in charge of a vehicle must not stop, stand, or park the vehicle between the nearer edge of the roadway and any portion of a marking on the roadway indicating the presence of a fire hydrant, the centre of which marking is not more than 6 m from a fire hydrant situated outside the roadway".

Based on what I have seen over the years with tickets being issued for cars parked between the marking near the centre of the road and the yellow curb marking, I interpret this as meaning parking in front of the curb marking is an offence. I still see this enforced on the main road, but complaints relating to the exact same thing on residential streets go nowhere. This is apparent because there has been no change in driver behaviour, despite multiple complaints about repeat offenders. Recently, AT started including a summary of action taken and many of the complaints are coming back stating "Officer attended - vehicle parked legally". The only exception seems to be when vehicles are parked on top of hydrants in the road, which is certainly not the case up on the main road.

Vehicles parking over driveways (not enforced) and over fire hydrants are a real risk to people and property, unlike someone innocently driving down a poorly marked bus lane for example, so I would consider these rules that need to be strictly enforced. In the case of parking over driveways, the rules even state they MUST be considered an obstruction if within 1m, but AT seems to pick and choose which rules to apply and how to apply them.